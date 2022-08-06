Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE WITCHY WORLD OF LUNA MUST at Mixed Blood Theatre

Review: THE WITCHY WORLD OF LUNA MUST at Mixed Blood Theatre

This production runs now through August 14th

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 6, 2022  

Review: THE WITCHY WORLD OF LUNA MUST at Mixed Blood Theatre

Something wicked this way comes! Twin cities drag entertainer Luna Muse makes her one-woman show debut in this whimsical and kooky theatrical experience. Fantasy and reality collide as our host is tasked with sharing her favorite fairy tale of 'Lady Luna of the Moon.' This witch puts her storytelling chops to work, doing her best not to get too distracted with the musings (and hauntings) of her childhood. It's a cauldron bubbling of equal parts drag show, stand-up, and drag-queen-story-hour. Embellished with glittery costumes, a bold red lip, and just a pinch or two of real-life, make-believe magic. Join Luna Muse in her imaginative witchy world!

I attended the opening night of this production through the Minnesota Fringe Festival. It was my first show for the festival! I've seen Luna perform at drag events and knew they had a theatre background, so I was looking forward to seeing their produciton in a theatre setting.

Review: THE WITCHY WORLD OF LUNA MUST at Mixed Blood Theatre

This was a one performer show at the Mixed Blood Theatre starring Luna Muse. The set consisted of curtains for the backdrop and a chair and multiple props and costumes. Luna told her story that connected their personal experiences growing up, theatre, and drag into one performance through a storybook. There were many comedic moments, many "yas" moments from the audience, and nice moments where you as a member of the LGBTQ+ community could identify and relate to. Also, Luna is a drag performer who can rock a lip sync but can also actually sing!

It was a fabulous production combining all elements of the performing arts! I don't want to give too much away, so I suggest you go and see it!

For ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below

Photos by Ryan Coit





From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

Favorite... (read more about this author)


Review: ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL at Theatre In The Round
August 6, 2022

What did our critic think of ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL at Theatre In The Round?
Review: THE REAL BLACK SWANN , CONFESSIONS OF AMERICA'S FIRST BLACK DRAG QUEEN at Rarig Center Thrust
August 6, 2022

What did our critic think of THE REAL BLACK SWANN , CONFESSIONS OF AMERICA'S FIRST BLACK DRAG QUEEN at Rarig Center Thrust?
Review: ON A STICK: A MINNESOTA STATE FAIR MUSICAL at Rarig Center Thrust
August 6, 2022

What did our critic think of ON A STICK: A MINNESOTA STATE FAIR MUSICAL at Rarig Center Thrust?
Interview: David Portillo of CONCERT: DAVID PORTILLO AND WARREN JONES at Song Source Festival
August 3, 2022

Song Source Festival presents their feature recital with international acclaimed musicians David Portillo and Warren Jones. Both heard in previous festivals, these two artists combine for an unforgettable evening of song and celebration of the individual with music by Mozart, Beethoven's An die ferne Geliebte, Schumann, Turina, Guastavino, and Ginastera. Sure to be unvergesslich and inolvidable!
Interview: Felix Livingston of URINETOWN at Ashland
August 3, 2022

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!