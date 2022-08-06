Review: THE WITCHY WORLD OF LUNA MUST at Mixed Blood Theatre

Something wicked this way comes! Twin cities drag entertainer Luna Muse makes her one-woman show debut in this whimsical and kooky theatrical experience. Fantasy and reality collide as our host is tasked with sharing her favorite fairy tale of 'Lady Luna of the Moon.' This witch puts her storytelling chops to work, doing her best not to get too distracted with the musings (and hauntings) of her childhood. It's a cauldron bubbling of equal parts drag show, stand-up, and drag-queen-story-hour. Embellished with glittery costumes, a bold red lip, and just a pinch or two of real-life, make-believe magic. Join Luna Muse in her imaginative witchy world!

I attended the opening night of this production through the Minnesota Fringe Festival. It was my first show for the festival! I've seen Luna perform at drag events and knew they had a theatre background, so I was looking forward to seeing their produciton in a theatre setting.

This was a one performer show at the Mixed Blood Theatre starring Luna Muse. The set consisted of curtains for the backdrop and a chair and multiple props and costumes. Luna told her story that connected their personal experiences growing up, theatre, and drag into one performance through a storybook. There were many comedic moments, many "yas" moments from the audience, and nice moments where you as a member of the LGBTQ+ community could identify and relate to. Also, Luna is a drag performer who can rock a lip sync but can also actually sing!

It was a fabulous production combining all elements of the performing arts! I don't want to give too much away, so I suggest you go and see it!

For ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below

Photos by Ryan Coit