Review: THE SILVER FOX: A FAMILY OPERA IN ONE ACT at The Landmark Center

Currently playing at the Landmark Center Courtroom 317 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, through November 2, 2024.

The Silver Fox is based on the enchanting bayou legend of a young girl who transforms into a silver fox to harness her magical powers. With music by Libby Larsen that beautifully weaves Cajun folk tunes into a lyrical, lilting fable, this opera captivates audiences of all ages.

MUSICIANS

Stephanie Arado, violin

Immanuel Davis, flute

Casey Rafn, piano/music direction

Gary Briggle, stage direction

CAST

Siena Forest, Titine, coloratura soprano: a young woman

Kathryn Rupp, Carrie Mae, soprano: a young woman

Clara Osowski, Tante Marie, mezzo-soprano: a timeless woman

Juan Carlos Mendoza, T-Boy, tenor: a young man

Scott Brunscheen, La Fourche, character tenor

Anthony Potts, Squire, bass-baritone: filthy rich

This charming opera is performed in the intimate setting of Landmark Center Courtroom 317. The talented cast brought the story to life with remarkable chemistry, comedy, and exceptional voices. The detailed costumes and clever staging enhanced the overall experience.

Perfect for both opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike, The Silver Fox is sung in English, lasts only 40 minutes, and features interactive elements that the sold-out audience thoroughly enjoyed.

I highly recommend catching this delightful production—it's a wonderful blend of great music and storytelling!

For more ticket and show information, please click the link below.

Photo courtesy of The Schubert Club

