News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: THE SILVER FOX: A FAMILY OPERA IN ONE ACT at The Landmark Center

This production runs now through November 2, 2024

By: Nov. 01, 2024
Review: THE SILVER FOX: A FAMILY OPERA IN ONE ACT at The Landmark Center Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Currently playing at the Landmark Center Courtroom 317 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, through November 2, 2024.

The Silver Fox is based on the enchanting bayou legend of a young girl who transforms into a silver fox to harness her magical powers. With music by Libby Larsen that beautifully weaves Cajun folk tunes into a lyrical, lilting fable, this opera captivates audiences of all ages.

LATEST NEWS

Review: THE SILVER FOX: A FAMILY OPERA IN ONE ACT at The Landmark Center
Review: THE ALLY at Mixed Blood Theater
Hennepin Arts Will Welcome Ann Miller and Tom Perron in Leadership Roles
Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5

MUSICIANS

  • Stephanie Arado, violin
  • Immanuel Davis, flute
  • Casey Rafn, piano/music direction
  • Gary Briggle, stage direction

CAST

  • Siena Forest, Titine, coloratura soprano: a young woman
  • Kathryn Rupp, Carrie Mae, soprano: a young woman
  • Clara Osowski, Tante Marie, mezzo-soprano: a timeless woman
  • Juan Carlos Mendoza, T-Boy, tenor: a young man
  • Scott Brunscheen, La Fourche, character tenor
  • Anthony Potts, Squire, bass-baritone: filthy rich

This charming opera is performed in the intimate setting of Landmark Center Courtroom 317. The talented cast brought the story to life with remarkable chemistry, comedy, and exceptional voices. The detailed costumes and clever staging enhanced the overall experience.

Perfect for both opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike, The Silver Fox is sung in English, lasts only 40 minutes, and features interactive elements that the sold-out audience thoroughly enjoyed.

I highly recommend catching this delightful production—it's a wonderful blend of great music and storytelling!

For more ticket and show information, please click the link below.

Photo courtesy of The Schubert Club




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos