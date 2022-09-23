Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE REVERIE TOUR BEN PLATT WITH SPECIAL GUEST ALY & AJ at Target Center

This concert was on September 23, 2022

Sep. 23, 2022  

GRAMMY®, TONY®, and Emmy® Award-winning recording artist and songwriter Ben Platt announced his biggest North American headline tour thus far, set to hit Target Center on September 22, 2022!

Watch him live in Minneapolis alongside special guest Aly & AJ.

Ben Platt who is well known in the theater community for his role as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen On Broadway and in the film as well as on screen in Pitch Perfect did a debut concert at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Thursday, September 22nd.

The lights went down before Ben came on, the audience stood up in excited anticipation as Ben started singing off stage and then he appeard and the audience went wild! He opened with an upbeat song and then throughout his concert, he told jokes, made some fun references to musical theatre that the crowd loved, and shared some vulnerable moments and experiences during his time in the pandemic that had inspired some of his music. He sang songs from the Revier album as well as some old favorites and a few covers.

His voice, charachter, and charisma on stage were nothing short of entertaining. His back up singers were great as well. They had a moment where they sang as a trio and it was incredible. He sang She Used To Be Mine by Sara Bareilles from Waitress and the audience just gasped.

Thank you for a wonderful night Ben! We hope to have you back in Minneapolis again soon!

Photos by David Sherman


F... (read more about this author)


