Review: SYNDEE WINTERS: THE MAKINGS OF A LADY at The O'Shaughnessy

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Syndee Winters took the stage at The O’Shaughnessy tonight for an evening that gave the audience a chance to experience her beyond her Broadway credits.

Joined by Mr. Chair featuring Greg Ward, Winters performed a wide-ranging set that traveled from Golden Age standards and songs made famous by the late, great Lena Horne to ’90s pop and R&B and some of Broadway’s best-known shows.

Her Broadway selections included Hamilton, A Chorus Line, and The Lion King. Each brought a different flavor to the evening and showed off the theatrical side of Winters’ performance style, while the non-Broadway selections gave her room to explore other musical influences.

The Lena Horne selections were especially fitting. Horne was a groundbreaking performer whose career spanned music, film and Broadway, and hearing Winters take on songs from her repertoire added another dimension to the evening.

Mr. Chair featuring Greg Ward kept things moving throughout the concert, providing a strong live-band sound that complemented Winters without taking the focus away from her vocals.

The setlist was one of the highlights of the night. Moving from a classic standard to a Lena Horne number, then to a ’90s pop or R&B favorite and a Broadway selection, the concert continued to offer something different without straying too far from Winters’ strengths as a performer.

For fans who know Winters from Broadway, the concert offered an opportunity to hear her in a different setting. For those discovering her for the first time, it was an enjoyable introduction to a performer with a love for a wide range of music.

Winters, along with Mr. Chair featuring Greg Ward, gave the audience at The O’Shaughnessy a fun night of music that celebrated Broadway while also showing just how much more there is to her repertoire.

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