Review: SHE'S ALREADY GONE at Augsburgs Mainstage

This production was done at the Minnesota Fringe by Laura Dierke Productions and written by Erika Dierke. In 1940s Belgium, Maria is trapped somewhere she doesn't recognize. Unable to reach her boyfriend, she forms a tense alliance with her neighbor Dorothy as she slowly uncovers that things are not what they seem.

I actually ended up at this show by accident. I was actually planning to see another show but it was sold out when I got there and so I decided while I was here to see She's Already Gone and I am glad I was able to get the opportunity to see this production.

This production had a nice set, a good stage crew, and a talented cast. The music was good and I was so impressed to see a group of what seemed to be teenagers putting on this production. The script had comedic moments but also emotional ones as well. Towards the end I could hear people tearing up and sniffling.

I would recommend this show and I look forward to seeing where else they take this.