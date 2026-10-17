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Review: RINGS: THE ACOUSTIC TOUR at The Fillmore Minneapolis

This concert was on October 16, 2026

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Review: RINGS: THE ACOUSTIC TOUR at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Toad the Wet Sprocket brought their Rings: The Acoustic Tour to The Fillmore Minneapolis as they celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. Wisconsin singer-songwriter Willy Porter opened the show, setting the stage for a night of acoustic music.

Review: RINGS: THE ACOUSTIC TOUR at The Fillmore Minneapolis Image

The band, made up of Glen Phillips (vocals and guitar), Todd Nichols (guitar), and Dean Dinning (bass), has built a catalog of songs that have stood the test of time. Their set included favorites like “All I Want,” “Walk on the Ocean,” “Something’s Always Wrong,” “Good Intentions,” and “Fall Down.” They also performed Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” and worked “Freedom! ’90” into a medley.

One of the best things about Toad the Wet Sprocket is how well their music has aged. Their songs bring back memories of the '90s, but the lyrics and melodies still hold up today. The acoustic format was a great fit, giving the songs room to breathe and putting the focus on the songwriting that made the band stand out in the first place.

Review: RINGS: THE ACOUSTIC TOUR at The Fillmore Minneapolis Image

With 40 years of music behind them, the band has plenty of songs for longtime fans to revisit, along with deeper cuts that make their catalog worth exploring. It's great to see them still touring and sharing their music with fans after all these years.

Toad the Wet Sprocket have created the kind of music that stays with you, and their 40th anniversary is a well-deserved reason to celebrate everything they've brought to the alternative rock scene.

All photos by Jared Fessler

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