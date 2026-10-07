 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Interview: Jason B. Schmidt of CALL ME URSULA at Lush Lounge & Theater

This production is on October 8, 2026

By:
Interview: Jason B. Schmidt of CALL ME URSULA at Lush Lounge & Theater

Ursula is one of Disney’s most memorable villains, and Jason has plenty to say about the character.

His show, Call Me Ursula: A Musical Deep Dive Into the Sea Witch, looks at the different women, drag queens and writers who have influenced the way he sees Ursula. It also includes songs from Broadway and other sources that help tell the story.

Jason has a connection to Minneapolis as well. He has performed here several times with The Golden Gays, including at LUSH last year.

Ahead of his return to LUSH with Call Me Ursula, we asked Jason about Ursula, Bea Arthur, the inspiration behind the show and his connection to Minnesota.

What makes Ursula such an iconic Disney villain?

She’s sultry, she’s got a hell of a voice, a great sense of humor and she’s the perfect comic foil to Ariel and Triton. And we (I) want to be her!

Interview: Jason B. Schmidt of CALL ME URSULA at Lush Lounge & Theater Image

How did your work as Bea Arthur influence your take on Ursula?

When I heard years ago that Bea’s agents never offered the role to her, despite the writers thinking of her when they created it, I thought… that’s a show! So Bea + Ursula = the show. It was almost the entire influence! The other influence was my ADORATION for the film and for ALL of the VHS Disney movies. I was an avid collector (still am) and I would watch the movies on repeat through my early twenties.

What can audiences expect from Call Me Ursula?

It’s a deep dive into all of the fabulous women, a couple drag queens and male writers who have created my perception of the character over the years. Songs from Broadway and beyond inform the storyline and move us through the history of the character.

Have you been to Minnesota before, and is there anything you especially like about the state?

Yes, my Golden Girls troupe, The Golden Gays™ has played Minneapolis many times. We were here in October of last year with The Golden Ghouls™ at LUSH and we have strong ties to Flip Phone and the Golden Girls Cruises, as they produced them, and we were the headliners of 6 Celebrity Cruise charters since just before the Pandemic lockdown in 2020. We have garnered so many wonderful Golden Girls Fans who are deeply tied to Flip Phone and Minneapolis. And my husband’s favorite drag queen is Domita Sanchez!

Thank you Jason for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Lush Lounge & Theater
Recent Articles
Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Lush Lounge & Theatre
Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Lush Lounge & Theatre
9/21/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS

The Madness of Lady Bright in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Madness of Lady Bright
The Phoenix Theater (10/16-10/25)
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (10/15-10/25) VIDEOS
Chris Fleming Live in Minneapolis / St. Paul Chris Fleming Live
Pantages Theatre (3/12-3/12)
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo in Minneapolis / St. Paul Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Northrop (2/11-2/11)
THE LEGEND OF KORRA in Concert in Minneapolis / St. Paul THE LEGEND OF KORRA in Concert
Orhpeum Theatre (2/16-2/16)
The Sound of Music in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Sound of Music
Orpheum Theatre (10/20-10/25)
Into the Burrow: A Peter Rabbit™ Tale in Minneapolis / St. Paul Into the Burrow: A Peter Rabbit™ Tale
Mixed Blood Theatre (10/01-10/18)
Nutcracker in Wonderland in Minneapolis / St. Paul Nutcracker in Wonderland
Ted Mann Concert Hall (12/18-12/20)
Where the Wild Things Are in Minneapolis / St. Paul Where the Wild Things Are
Ballet Co.Laboratory Studio Theatre (2/26-3/07)
Mystic Pizza in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mystic Pizza
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (10/06-10/11)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets