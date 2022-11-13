Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION: CHELSEA HANDLER: VACCINATED AND HORNY TOUR at State Theater

This event was on November 12th

Nov. 13, 2022  

Comedian, actress and author Chelsea Handler made her way back to the State Theatre on Saturday November 12, 2022.

First of all I will say, that I am a fan of Chelsea Handler and have enjoyed much of her stand up and TV apperances. She had guest comedian Vanessa Gonzalaz Comedy open up for her and her set was so funny.

Chelsea came out rocking a purple body suit and the audience went crazy with applause and one audience member threw a hat on stage that said "Never Trump," on it and Chelea made light of it and loved it. I enjoy how she uses her platform to speak out on current events.

Chelsea's stand up mainly consisted of talking about her time in quarantine and the things she experienced during that time. She also interacted with audience members and talking to them but of course making it funny.

Thank you Chelsea for a fun night of laughs! We hope you'll be back in Minneapolis again soon!

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

