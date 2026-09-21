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Review: MODE BY FLICKR at Daytons Minneapolis

This event was from September 18 through 20, 2026

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Review: MODE BY FLICKR at Daytons Minneapolis

MODE by Flickr brought a weekend of photography, live performance, music, art and creative programming to Minneapolis from September 18–20. The festival offered photographers a wide range of ways to learn, create, connect and experience photography outside of a traditional classroom setting.

A major part of the festival was its focus on photographing live performances. The theatrical elements gave photographers opportunities to work with performers, stage lighting, movement, costumes and changing expressions. Performance photography combines technical skill with storytelling, requiring photographers to anticipate moments and capture the atmosphere of a live production.

Concert photography was another standout part of the festival. MODE included concerts specifically set up as opportunities for photographers to shoot live music. The combination of changing stage lights, movement, performers and audience energy created a challenging environment while giving photographers real-world experience photographing a live show.

Photography was also presented through galleries and exhibitions throughout the festival. These gave attendees an opportunity to see the work of other photographers and experience different approaches to photography and visual storytelling.

Art installations and immersive experiences added another dimension to MODE. Instead of simply looking at photographs on a wall, attendees could interact with creative work and experience photography and art in more physical and unconventional ways. These installations helped turn the festival into an experience that extended beyond photography itself.

The educational programming covered a wide range of photography, including editorial, lifestyle, wedding and portrait photography. Along with workshops, MODE featured photowalks, masterclasses, panels, demonstrations and other events throughout the weekend.

Networking was another important part of the festival, bringing photographers and other creatives together to exchange ideas, meet new people and build connections within the photography and arts communities.

The combination of workshops, theatrical performances, concerts, galleries, art installations and immersive experiences made MODE feel more like a celebration of visual creativity than a traditional photography conference. It gave photographers opportunities to learn new techniques while also experiencing different forms of art and live entertainment.

MODE offered something for photographers with a wide range of interests, while the emphasis on live performance, concerts and immersive art made the festival particularly engaging for anyone interested in photographing theater, music and the performing arts.

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