Review: MODE BY FLICKR at Daytons Minneapolis

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

MODE by Flickr brought a weekend of photography, live performance, music, art and creative programming to Minneapolis from September 18–20. The festival offered photographers a wide range of ways to learn, create, connect and experience photography outside of a traditional classroom setting.

A major part of the festival was its focus on photographing live performances. The theatrical elements gave photographers opportunities to work with performers, stage lighting, movement, costumes and changing expressions. Performance photography combines technical skill with storytelling, requiring photographers to anticipate moments and capture the atmosphere of a live production.

Concert photography was another standout part of the festival. MODE included concerts specifically set up as opportunities for photographers to shoot live music. The combination of changing stage lights, movement, performers and audience energy created a challenging environment while giving photographers real-world experience photographing a live show.

Photography was also presented through galleries and exhibitions throughout the festival. These gave attendees an opportunity to see the work of other photographers and experience different approaches to photography and visual storytelling.

Art installations and immersive experiences added another dimension to MODE. Instead of simply looking at photographs on a wall, attendees could interact with creative work and experience photography and art in more physical and unconventional ways. These installations helped turn the festival into an experience that extended beyond photography itself.

The educational programming covered a wide range of photography, including editorial, lifestyle, wedding and portrait photography. Along with workshops, MODE featured photowalks, masterclasses, panels, demonstrations and other events throughout the weekend.

Networking was another important part of the festival, bringing photographers and other creatives together to exchange ideas, meet new people and build connections within the photography and arts communities.

The combination of workshops, theatrical performances, concerts, galleries, art installations and immersive experiences made MODE feel more like a celebration of visual creativity than a traditional photography conference. It gave photographers opportunities to learn new techniques while also experiencing different forms of art and live entertainment.

MODE offered something for photographers with a wide range of interests, while the emphasis on live performance, concerts and immersive art made the festival particularly engaging for anyone interested in photographing theater, music and the performing arts.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 12 Hrs 28 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link