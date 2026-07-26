Review: MEGAN MORONEY - CLOUD 9 TOUR at Target Center Minneapolis

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. Sign Up

Megan Moroney brought The Cloud 9 Tour to the Target Center in Minneapolis on July 25, 2026, for a night of country music, emotional storytelling, and unforgettable fan moments.

The arena was filled with fans wearing pink, creating a sea of color throughout the Target Center. From pink outfits and accessories to tour-inspired looks, the crowd embraced the atmosphere before Megan even stepped on stage.

The evening began with opening performances from JP Saxe and Solon Holt, who entertained the crowd and set the stage for the night ahead.

When the lights went down, the crowd erupted as Megan Moroney appeared on stage and opened the show with “Stupid.” She continued with “Medicine,” “Bless Your Heart,” and “Convincing,” immediately connecting with fans through her honest lyrics and emotional performances.

The first act continued with “I’m Not Pretty,” which became one of the early singalong moments of the night. Megan followed with a shortened version of “Lucky,” then performed “Change of Heart” and “No Caller ID.”

“Wonder” followed with a transition from “No Caller ID” featuring “3AM,” creating a standout moment in the show. Megan continued with “Table for Two” and “Who Hurt You?” to close the first section of the concert.

Act II brought a new energy to the stage with “Liars & Tigers & Bears,” “Waiting on the Rain,” “Wedding Dress,” and “Bells & Whistles.” The crowd stayed engaged throughout the set, singing along and showing their support during each performance.

The title track, “Cloud 9,” was a highlight of the night as Megan performed the song that inspired the tour name. The production, lighting, and crowd response made it one of the biggest moments of the evening.

During Act III, Megan surprised the Minneapolis crowd with “I Know You” before moving into two of her most recognized songs, “Tennessee Orange” and “Beautiful Things.” The audience sang along loudly, making the arena feel like one large chorus.

The final act featured “Wish I Didn’t,” “Break It Right Back,” and “Traitor.” Megan closed the main set with “Am I Okay?” before leaving the stage to a cheering crowd.

For the encore, Megan returned to perform “6 Months Later,” giving fans one final emotional performance before the night came to a close.

With opening performances from JP Saxe and Solon Holt, a Target Center filled with fans wearing pink, and a setlist that showcased Megan Moroney’s storytelling and songwriting, The Cloud 9 Tour stop in Minneapolis was a memorable night for everyone in attendance.

Photo courtesy of Megan Moroney

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...