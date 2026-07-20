Children's Theatre Company to Welcome Four-Actor Cohort for 2026-2027 Season

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. Sign Up

Children's Theatre Company has announced the CTC Acting Cohort for the 2026-2027 season: a group of four Twin Cities-based early career actors who will each perform in two season productions, engage with student actors, and participate in professional development opportunities at CTC during the upcoming season.

“At Children's Theatre Company, we are committed not only to developing the next generation of audiences, but also the next generation of artists,” said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “As the largest theatre for young people in North America, we have a responsibility to invest in the future of our field. The Acting Cohort connects emerging Twin Cities actors with professional opportunities, mentorship, and artistic rigor at a pivotal moment in their careers. These artists bring fresh perspectives, extraordinary talent, and boundless curiosity to our stages, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the CTC family.”

The 2026-2027 Acting Cohort includes Aidan Folvag, Anya Naylor, Jeffrey Nolan, and Elisheva Scheuer.

Aidan Folvag

Aidan Folvag (he/him) is delighted to be working with CTC this season. He has had the pleasure of performing in productions around the country and world, not limited to: Into The Woods, Hamlet, Macbeth, Love's Labour's Lost, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and more! Aidan holds a B.F.A. in Acting from the University of Minnesota.

Anya Naylor

Anya Naylor (she/her) is very excited to return to Children's Theatre Company after understudying Treasure Island! Other recent credits include The Hobbit (Zephyr Theatre), Men On Boats (Ten Thousand Things), and The Nacirema Society (Guthrie Theater). She holds a B.F.A. in Acting from the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater.

Jeffrey Nolan

Jeffrey Nolan (He/him) is thrilled to be making his CTC debut! He has performed with Brave New Workshop, Zephyr Theatre, Gremlin Theatre, and Melancholics Anonymous, of whom he is a proud company member. He'd like to thank his friends and family for all their support.

Elisheva Scheuer

Elisheva Scheuer (she/her) is an artist, composer, and musician who's worked with The Playwrights' Center, History Theatre, Gray Mallard Theater Co., Milwaukee Rep, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, and Next Act Theatre. She recently premiered her one-woman verbatim theatre piece, Forever Young, and is in the process of developing her next solo show. Elisheva is a proud graduate of the UMN/Guthrie Theater B.F.A. Actor Training Program.

About Children's Theatre Company

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation's largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire more than 200,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the Special Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony nominations (for its production of A Year With Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world-class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC is the most significant provider of theatre education opportunities in the region. Every year, thousands of children experience theatre for the first time at CTC. Our student matinees and education programs demonstrably benefit the community, from the intergenerational conversations sparked by our world premieres, to the sequential skill-building that happens in our Theatre Arts Training, to the pre-K focus of our Early Childhood Initiative. ACT One is CTC's comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community.

More on Children's Theatre Company Recent Articles PINOCCHIO, SCHOOL OF ROCK & More Children's Theatre Company 2026-2027 Season

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming