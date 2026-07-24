Video: First Look at PRIVATE LIVES at Guthrie Theater

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Guthrie Theater has released first look footage of PRIVATE LIVES, Noël Coward's celebrated comedy of manners, now playing through August 23, 2026 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

Directed by David Ivers, the play follows divorcees Elyot and Amanda, who called it quits five years ago after a union too tempestuous for their own good. Now both on marriage number two, they find themselves honeymooning at the same French resort hotel with their new spouses, Sibyl and Victor, who remain unconvinced the old flames have fizzled. Insults and romantic sparks fly until everyone is caught in the emotional crossfire and forced to follow their hearts.

Considered Coward's most famous work, PRIVATE LIVES is revived often on London's West End and beyond, and is a Guthrie audience favorite, having previously been produced in the 1975-1976, 1992-1993, and 2007-2008 Seasons. Ivers most recently helmed the Guthrie's production of The Importance of Being Earnest in the 2023-2024 Season.

PRIVATE LIVES runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes including two intermissions and is recommended for audiences 12 and up. Tickets range from $35 to $94 including handling fees. The Guthrie has also partnered with Sun Country Airlines and KARE 11 for a getaway contest inspired by the jet-setting couples in the play, offering two tickets to the production and two flight vouchers.

For tickets and information, visit Guthrie Theater online or call the box office at 612-377-2224. The Guthrie Theater is located at 818 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55415.

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