Review: MAMA MIA at Lyric Arts Anoka

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This production of MAMMA MIA! (April 10–May 10, 2026) is just plain fun. It doesn’t try to be anything deeper or more complicated than it needs to be, and honestly, that’s what makes it work. From the start, it leans into the energy, the chaos, and of course, the ABBA songs—and the audience is right there with it.

Directed by Kassy Skoretz, the show moves at a nice, easy pace. Nothing feels rushed, but it never drags either. The Greek island setting is simple but effective—it gives you that warm, summery feeling without going over the top. It’s easy to settle in and just enjoy the ride.

Lisa Vogel’s Donna really holds everything together. She feels real and grounded, which helps balance out some of the more ridiculous moments in the story. Raquel Ponce’s Sophie is easy to root for—she brings a lot of energy and a bit of vulnerability that makes her journey feel genuine, even when her plan is kind of wild.

The three possible dads—Eric Lee, Keith Reilly, and France A. Roberts—are all fun in their own ways and don’t blur together, which keeps those scenes interesting. And then there’s Tanya and Rosie (Holli Kingdon and Emily Jabas), who honestly steal quite a few moments. They’re hilarious without trying too hard, and their chemistry is great.

The ensemble brings a lot of life to the show, especially in the big musical numbers. The choreography (by Michael Terrell Brown) is upbeat and playful, and the cast really commits to it. Musically, everything sounds strong—JJ Gisselquist keeps the band tight, and the vocals across the board are solid.

What really stands out is how well everything works together. Nothing feels out of place or overdone. It’s just a group of people clearly having a good time and inviting the audience to join in.

At the end of the day, this MAMMA MIA! is exactly what you want it to be. It’s upbeat, a little messy in a good way, and full of songs you already love. You leave the theater in a better mood than when you walked in—and probably humming at least one ABBA song on your way out.

For more information, click the ticket link button below.

All photos by Molly Jay

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