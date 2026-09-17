Review: LILY ALLEN WEST END GIRL TOUR 2026 at The Armory

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Lily Allen brought her West End Girl tour to the Armory on Wednesday night, and it was such a fun and memorable way to experience her music. The show felt different from a typical concert, but in the best possible way.

The evening started with a beautiful string ensemble playing instrumental versions of some of Lily's best-known songs. Hearing those familiar songs performed this way was such a cool experience, and the crowd quickly got into it. You could hear people singing along and recognizing the songs as they came through.

Then Lily took the stage and the night really came alive.

The second half of the show focused on West End Girl, her latest album, performed as a complete story. It's a very personal record, and seeing Lily bring those songs to life onstage gave them an entirely different feeling than simply listening to the album.

One of the things I've always loved about Lily Allen is that she has a way of making her music feel personal and relatable. She can take everyday experiences, relationships and emotions and turn them into songs that stick with you. That was definitely on display throughout the night.

Of course, it was impossible not to think about how long Lily has been making music. Songs like "Smile," "The Fear," "Not Fair" and "LDN" have been part of people's lives for years, and hearing the audience respond to those familiar songs was one of the highlights of the evening.

But what made the concert especially interesting was getting to see where Lily is now.

West End Girl shows a different side of her as an artist, and performing the album from beginning to end allowed the story to really unfold. Rather than simply jumping from one hit to another, the show gave the new music room to breathe.

The Armory was a great setting for the performance, too. There's something special about seeing an artist in a venue like this, where the crowd feels close to the stage and everyone is there for the same reason.

By the end of the night, it was clear that Minneapolis had been ready for Lily Allen.

Whether you've been a fan since the early days or discovered her more recently, there was something really special about seeing her bring this new chapter of her music to Minneapolis.

Lily Allen has been doing this for nearly two decades, and Wednesday night's performance was a great reminder of why so many people have continued to follow her career.

A beautiful venue, a great crowd, familiar songs, new music and Lily Allen doing what she does best — telling stories through music.

Minneapolis was lucky to have her.

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