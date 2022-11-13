Review: LA CAGE AUX FOLLIES at Lush Lounge & Theater

Open your eyes. You have arrived...at La Cage Aux Folles!



The only Broadway show to win the Tony for Best Show and Best Revival of a Musical twice, La Cage is based on the play that also inspired the 1996 film The Birdcage, starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams. After 20 years of partnered bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when Georges' son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the "family business": Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the star performer, "Zaza." Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as "normal" when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results.



With incredible music by Jerry Herman (Mame, Hello Dolly!), a funny and heartfelt book by Harvey Fierstein (Newsies, Kinky Boots), and staged in the Twin Cities' premiere drag club, Lush Lougne & Theater!

This was such a fabulous production! It was the first time that a musical had been put on at Lush Lounge & Theater, so to have an LGBTQ+. story performed at an LGBTQ+ establishment where the story takes place at a drag night club made for this production to feel even more authentic.

The theater space is nice and intimate and attendees could order food and drinks as they were watching this production. The set had projections on the screen that matched their marketing materials that represented different scenes and locations. The costumes were fun and colorful and fitting. The talent was great and not only did everyone commit to their roles but I could tell they were just having a blast being in this production.

I had never seen La Cage Aux Follies, so it was great to hear the music and the script live on stage. It was a funny story but one that many members of the LGBTQ+ community could relate to and laugh with. These stories must continue to be told and the song "I Am What I Am," was a great reminder motiviation for anyone to live their true authentic selves no matter what. I would recommend seeing this production while you can.

Thank you to the cast, crew, and the Lush team for bringing this produciton to Minneapolis!

Photos by Lou R.R. Zurn