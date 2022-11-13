Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: LA CAGE AUX FOLLIES at Lush Lounge & Theater

Review: LA CAGE AUX FOLLIES at Lush Lounge & Theater

This production runs now through November 20th

Nov. 13, 2022  

Review: LA CAGE AUX FOLLIES at Lush Lounge & Theater

Open your eyes. You have arrived...at La Cage Aux Folles!

The only Broadway show to win the Tony for Best Show and Best Revival of a Musical twice, La Cage is based on the play that also inspired the 1996 film The Birdcage, starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams. After 20 years of partnered bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when Georges' son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the "family business": Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the star performer, "Zaza." Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as "normal" when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results.

With incredible music by Jerry Herman (Mame, Hello Dolly!), a funny and heartfelt book by Harvey Fierstein (Newsies, Kinky Boots), and staged in the Twin Cities' premiere drag club, Lush Lougne & Theater!

Review: LA CAGE AUX FOLLIES at Lush Lounge & Theater

This was such a fabulous production! It was the first time that a musical had been put on at Lush Lounge & Theater, so to have an LGBTQ+. story performed at an LGBTQ+ establishment where the story takes place at a drag night club made for this production to feel even more authentic.

The theater space is nice and intimate and attendees could order food and drinks as they were watching this production. The set had projections on the screen that matched their marketing materials that represented different scenes and locations. The costumes were fun and colorful and fitting. The talent was great and not only did everyone commit to their roles but I could tell they were just having a blast being in this production.

I had never seen La Cage Aux Follies, so it was great to hear the music and the script live on stage. It was a funny story but one that many members of the LGBTQ+ community could relate to and laugh with. These stories must continue to be told and the song "I Am What I Am," was a great reminder motiviation for anyone to live their true authentic selves no matter what. I would recommend seeing this production while you can.

Thank you to the cast, crew, and the Lush team for bringing this produciton to Minneapolis!

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below.

Photos by Lou R.R. Zurn




Review: PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION: CHELSEA HANDLER: VACCINATED AND HORNY TOUR at State Thea Photo
Review: PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION: CHELSEA HANDLER: VACCINATED AND HORNY TOUR at State Theater
What did our critic think of PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION: CHELSEA HANDLER: VACCINATED AND HORNY TOUR at State Theater?
Review: Minnesota premiere of Missy Mazzolis 2018 opera Proving Up at Southern Theater Photo
Review: Minnesota premiere of Missy Mazzoli's 2018 opera Proving Up at Southern Theater
What did our critic think of PROVING UP at Southern Theater?
Review: JOSHUA BELL PLAYS BRUCHS FIRST VIOLIN CONCERTO at Ordway Concert Hall Photo
Review: JOSHUA BELL PLAYS BRUCH'S FIRST VIOLIN CONCERTO at Ordway Concert Hall
What did our critic think of JOSHUA BELL PLAYS BRUCH’S FIRST VIOLIN CONCERTO at Ordway Concert Hall?
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Review: JOSHUA BELL PLAYS BRUCH'S FIRST VIOLIN CONCERTO at Ordway Concert HallReview: JOSHUA BELL PLAYS BRUCH'S FIRST VIOLIN CONCERTO at Ordway Concert Hall
November 12, 2022

What did our critic think of JOSHUA BELL PLAYS BRUCH’S FIRST VIOLIN CONCERTO at Ordway Concert Hall?
Review: THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace MinneapolisReview: THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis
November 10, 2022

What did our critic think of THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis? As guests at this delightful soirée, you will be transported to 1813 London to take part in the most coveted ball of the season. Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you immerse yourself in an evening unlike any you have ever experienced before.
Interview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam MuseumInterview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam Museum
November 8, 2022

The Spam Museum is a museum of hte infamous canned precooked meat products made by Hormel Food Corporation. The museum features the origin of Spam and the history of the Hormel company. It is located in Austin, Minnesota and the admission for guest is free. They are also doing live virtual tours.
Interview: Mia Nelson of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Ashland ProductionsInterview: Mia Nelson of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Ashland Productions
November 8, 2022

Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold.
Interview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages TheaterInterview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages Theater
November 6, 2022

Read our interview here!