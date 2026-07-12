Review: THE PROM at Lyric Arts

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The Prom has earned its place as one of the standout musicals of the last decade by pairing Broadway-sized comedy with a story that never loses sight of its heart. Now on stage at Lyric Arts Company through August 9, the production brings that winning combination to local audiences.

The musical follows Emma Nolan (Imani Harris), an Indiana high school student whose plans to attend prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa Greene (Sydney Lin), ignite controversy in their community. Their story catches the attention of four struggling Broadway performers—Dee Dee Allen (Emily Grodzik), Barry Glickman (Andrew Newman), Trent Oliver (Erik Haering), and Angie Dickinson (Dorian Brooke)—who travel to Indiana hoping to turn Emma's situation into a public relations opportunity. What begins as a self-serving mission gradually becomes something much more meaningful.

Written by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar, The Prom blends humor, contemporary musical theatre, and an uplifting message about acceptance without losing its sense of fun. The script delivers quick-witted comedy while giving equal weight to the relationships at the center of the story.

Amanda White directs the production, with music direction by Wesley Frye and choreography by Lauri Kraft and Michael Terrell Brown. Together, they lead a creative team that brings the musical to the Lyric Arts stage.

The supporting cast helps round out the world of the story, including Sheena Janson as Mrs. Greene, whose role highlights the tensions between family, faith, and acceptance. Lexi Johnson appears as Kaylee, while George Kleven portrays Kevin, adding to the energy of the student ensemble.

Behind the scenes, scenic designer Michaela Lochen, lighting designer Shannon Elliott, Costume Designer Eleanor Schanilec, props designer Ashley Pupo, sound designer Nick Mrozek, stage manager Emily Ludewig, and the rest of the production team contribute to bringing this contemporary musical to life.

At its core, The Prom is about belonging. Its message—that everyone deserves to celebrate life's milestones as their authentic self—continues to resonate with audiences. Filled with humor, memorable songs, and a story centered on compassion, The Prom remains a musical that encourages audiences to lead with empathy.

The Prom continues at Lyric Arts Company of Anoka through August 9, 2026.



For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos by Molly Jay