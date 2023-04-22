Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL PRESENTED BY ON CUE ENTERTAINMENT at Pantages Theater

Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, presents Hits! The Musical - 90 minutes of pure joy with extraordinary singing, spectacular dancing, hundreds of costume changes and state of the art lighting and sound that will leave you amazed. Imagine songs like "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," "Hero," "I Will Always Love You," "Singing In The Rain," and nearly 80 more of America's most iconic songs performed by the greatest young singers and dancers in the country. The cast of 29, ages 10-22, was selected from a nationwide audition of over 7,000 individuals. Their talent is exceptional and the energy is unsurpassed. This show is an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

Colin Mash, Kaylie Molina, Kaitlin Yamano

I had no idea what to expect from this production and Hits! The Musical! was indeed a hit! It was a Broadway musical, meets concert, meets pitch perfect, meets show choir, something that everyone could enjoy! Something different and unique for the stage!



The show is narrated by Colin Mash who took us through different genres and decards of musical hit songs. The cast is a diverse 29 singers, actors, and dancers ranging from 10-22 from all over the United States that were selected out of 7,000. I enjoyed seeing the different ranges, backgrounds, and diversity of all of the performers. This talent is our future!

The set consisted of different levels of a stage with light upstairs and lights and then props for various scenes. The costumes were great and I was surprised at how many costume changes there and how fast they made them. All of the costumes represented the different decades of music. The transisions between each song were quick and smooth.

The music selections were excellent and the singing from these performers was great! I was so impressed at how they sang some of the older classics that came out before they were born from My Girl, Sign Sealed Delivered I'm Yours, and more to the 2000's Where is the Love, Spice Girls, and of course the divas of Celine Dion, Marah Carey, Whitney Houston. These young singers made the versions of these songs their own while paying homage to the original.

The dancing was fantastic. It was so sharp and impressive for young dancers. Not only did they dance but they performed. You could just tell that they love doing this. I just had to keep telling myself that these are 10-22 year olds doing this. It's amazing, it's inspiring!

Loren Prisuta

People may assume that performers around this age may not be ready to do a full-on touring production but that was not the case with Hits! The Musical! There is something about young people having that energy and determination. These young performers had so much fire, passion, and dedication. I enjoyed how they had their songs or numbers but gave it their all and supported each other in backups as well. It was great to see a diverse group of performers all coming together to do what they love. The audience was singing and dancing along and were impressed with these young performers.

The cast of Hits! The Musical!

Hits! The Musical! Is a show that celebrates young performers, diversity, joy, and the hit songs that we all know and love! It is a show for everyone. This is a show you won't want to miss!

All photos are courtesy of Hits! The Musical!