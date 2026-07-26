Review: HILARY DUFF - THE LUCKY ME TOUR at Mystic Lake Amphitheater

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Hilary Duff brought The Lucky Me Tour to Mystic Lake Amphitheatre in Shakopee, Minnesota, for a night celebrating her music, career, and the fans who have followed her journey through the years.

The evening opened with Jade LeMac, who warmed up the crowd with her blend of emotional and upbeat pop songs. Following her performance, La Roux took the stage with a high-energy set featuring electronic pop sounds, colorful visuals, and plenty of dancing from the audience.

After the opening acts finished, the lights inside the amphitheatre went down as the crowd waited for Hilary to appear. The show began with an extended introduction featuring elements of “Mature” before the opening notes of “Wake Up” filled the venue.

Hilary stepped onto the stage to a huge ovation, wearing a sparkling stage outfit as she launched into “Wake Up.” She quickly followed with “So Yesterday,” “Roommates,” and “Weather for Tennis,” with fans singing along throughout the first part of the show.

The concert featured several outfit changes throughout the night. Hilary wore a variety of looks, including sparkling performance outfits, denim styles, colorful jackets, and a casual oversized T-shirt featuring Casper the Friendly Ghost. The Casper shirt became one of the most memorable moments of the night as she performed in a fun, relaxed look that connected with fans.

The show continued with “Stranger,” “Breathe In. Breathe Out.,” a shortened version of “Sparks,” “Future Tripping,” “With Love,” and “Beat of My Heart.” The stage production included changing lights, video screens, and effects that matched each section of the performance.

Hilary slowed things down with “You, From the Honeymoon,” “Anywhere But Here,” and “Growing Up,” taking time between songs to thank the crowd for their support.

An extended introduction led into “Fly,” creating one of the most emotional moments of the evening as fans held up their phones and sang along.

The energy picked back up with “Holiday Party,” “We Don’t Talk,” and “Why Not,” bringing the crowd back to their feet. Hilary continued with “Adult Size Medium” and “Come Clean” before performing “Mature” in full.

For the closing song, Hilary performed “What Dreams Are Made Of.” The entire amphitheatre joined in for the final singalong as the show came to an end.

With performances from Jade LeMac and La Roux, multiple outfit changes, a memorable Casper T-shirt moment, and a setlist covering different eras of her career, The Lucky Me Tour stop at Mystic Lake Amphitheatre was a celebration of Hilary Duff’s music and the fans who have been there from the beginning.

Thank you Hilary for a wonderful night. We hope to have you back again soon

Photo courtesy of Hilary Duff

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