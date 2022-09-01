Review: GOD OF CARNAGE at Dark And Stormy Productions

Dark & Stormy is back for its 10th Anniversary Season with GOD OF CARNAGE! After a fight between two 11-year-old boys, their parents meet to make things right. But is the battle that began on the playground over, or has it just begun?

God of Carnage through Dark & Stormy Productions at the Gremlin Theatre by Yasmina Reza, Translated by Christopher Hampton, Directed by Benjamin McGovern, Starring: Luverne Seifert, Mo Perry, Peter Christian Hansen, and Sara Marsh.

This was my first time seeing a production by Dark & Stormy Productions and my first time being to the intimate Gremlin Theatre. God of Carnage is well known play and I had heard of it but I had not seen it yet until tonight. We are lucky that this comedy is here in the Twin Cities.

The plot is when two sets of parents meet after their 11 year old sons get into a fight because one won't let the other join their gang. The parents meet to discuss and make things right. One set of parents is a lawyer who is always breaking away to take calls on his cell phone while his wife works in wealth management. The other set of parents is a wholesaler and his wife writes stories. It starts off calm and collective but as the night goes on and the drinks begin to pour, it becomes chaotic and as the couples continue to have conversations about their son's they end up opening up about issues of their own as well as other tough topics including sexism and race.

The script had a lot of comedic moments and the audience was laughing but they were also shocked at some of the dialogue that the characters threw at each other. There is one iconic scene that I do not want to give a way but it was done realistically well where the audience members where all trying to hold it in themselves. That's all I will say for now. The actors were all talented and had great chemistry with each other, it almost felt as if you were watching a sitcom as the production is only 80 minutes without an intermission.

The set and the lighting was pretty standard for the intimate theatre, it was a living room setting with tables, chairs, flowers, a coffee table, etc. The costumes were traditional outfits that everyday people would wear.

It was a great production and the audience really enjoyed it. I would recommend seeing this production while you can!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below

Photos by Bryce Johnson