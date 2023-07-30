Review: FOSHAY! THE MUSICAL at Open Window Theatre

Cast of Foshay! The musical at Open Window Theatre

Photo by Up North Creative

During the Roaring Twenties, Wilbur Burton Foshay was an ambitious and successful businessman. He opened the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis and was on his way to becoming one of the richest people in the world. Fate, however, and the Great Depression had other plans for him. This world premiere new musical is the true story of a man who, by losing everything, finds himself.

Featuring Music & Lyrics by Kevin Bowen. Arrangements by William W. Brueggemann, David Neville, and Travis Anderson.

CAST

Michael Conroy as Wilbur Foshay

Yvonne Freese as Leota Fox

Joshua Meltzer as Henry Henley

Aly O’Keefe as Reporter/Multicharacter Track 1

Nick Manthe as Reporter/Multicharacter Track 2

Kyle Camay as Reporter/Multicharacter Track 3

Sammi Penick as Genevieve Clark/Multicharacter Track

PRODUCTION TEAM

Playwrights: Kevin & Lynn Bowen

Director: Amanda Weis

Stage Manager: Katy Humnick

Asst. Stage Manager: Lauren Volkart

Music Director/Pianist: Anna Murphy

Set & Props Designer: Nate Farley

Lighting Designer: Alex Clark

Costume Designer: MaryBeth Schmid

Sound Designer & Producer: Jeremy Stanbary

I thoroughly enjoyed watching this original production, particularly because it was based on the fascinating story of Minnesota, with a focus on the well-known Foshay Tower in Minneapolis. Despite having visited the Foshay Tower multiple times, I had never been aware of its captivating back story until now.

The venue, Open Window Theatre, provided an intimate setting reminiscent of a black box style space. The stage had two sides that cleverly transformed into various scenes, including the office, Foshay's home, the courtroom, and more. A projector screen positioned in the center of the stage displayed the date and year of each scene, allowing for seamless transitions.

The attention to detail in the costumes, which elegantly represented the 1900s era, was impressive, with intricate designs that added authenticity to the performance.

The script was well-crafted, taking the audience through the life of William Burton Foshay, from his family life to building his business and ultimately achieving success with the Foshay Tower. It masterfully conveyed the challenges he faced, the obstacles he overcame, and the valuable lessons he learned along the way.

The music was enjoyable, with some lively and fun songs that showcased the camaraderie between William Foshay and Henry Henley. Additionally, Leota, William's wife, had beautiful ballad songs that added an emotional depth to the narrative.

The entire cast delivered outstanding performances, with each member fitting perfectly into their respective roles. I was particularly impressed by those who portrayed multiple characters, displaying their versatility and talent.

Overall, the musical was a memorable and captivating experience that provided both entertainment and historical insight. It succeeded in bringing to life the story of William Burton Foshay and his significant contribution to the iconic Foshay Tower and the city of Minneapolis.

Absolutely! With its focus on such an iconic building in Minneapolis and its captivating storytelling, I have no doubt that audiences will continue to enjoy this show. The blend of historical significance, intriguing characters, and well-crafted music makes it a compelling experience for anyone who has an interest in the city's history or simply loves a great musical.

For those who haven't seen it yet, I wholeheartedly recommend attending this original new musical while it's still being performed. It offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich history of the Foshay Tower and the remarkable journey of William Burton Foshay. Don't miss out on this fantastic production that brings history to life with artistic brilliance and entertainment!

