Review: FOR THE PEOPLE at Guthrie Theater

When April, a well-intentioned, young Native woman, brings her proposal for a new wellness center on Franklin Ave, before the Franklin Avenue Task Force, a group of Native elders and leaders, it goes anything but well. Striving to redeem herself, she seeks out an alternative path that could save her dream but also, cause a domino effect that could impact everyone in her community.

For the People is a newly commissioned piece of theater that dares to challenge the status quo of what theater can do. It isn’t just entertainment but also an impactful education about the current Native experience within our own communities.

It is no secret that there has been a turbulent history for the Native people of Minnesota, or any state for that matter. The production boldly addresses the fact that we are all living on Native land - even if some theatergoers’ ancestors settled here hundreds of years ago -, the fact that Native people are still oppressed and that they are more than what the history books imply. For the People masterfully addresses these issues, some of which will inadvertently make people uncomfortable at times but that is the point. Facing the past is how we can build a brighter future and this production does a wonderful job of presenting facts but also bringing levity to the situation.

While there is levity within the production, the story always feels like an authentic experience. This has been ensured through the experiences, characterizations, and actors within the play all coming from real Native peoples. Bringing the story to life with vibrancy and truth is a cast made up entirely, minus one, of Native American actors. It is simply remarkable to see a production that not only draws from the Native experience but also fills it’s roles with people who are part of it. The entire cast brings their true selves to the characterization of these characters in a way that doesn’t feel forced, it is their story and we are merely onlookers to their tale.

It is worth noting that this is a world-premiere production that was crafted right here in Minnesota. Its journey began in 2019 when the Guthrie commissioned Ty Defoe and Larissa FastHorse to author a new play based on the Native experience. What followed was a series of community story circles, where Native individuals were asked to share their stories and experiences. Defoe and Fasthorse then compiled them, held a series of workshops to craft and refine the story, and finally were able to stage a full production through a series of generous grants.

From the ground up, this story was made and crafted by the Native community of Minnesota. It is an incredibly heartfelt, funny, and inspirational show that deserves to be celebrated for the wonderful piece of art that it is. Bravo to the Guthrie Theater for not only acknowledging that their building sits on Native land but also lifting their voices and stories up. It truly is a piece that was written for the people.