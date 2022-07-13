Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Old Log Theatre

Set your mind on island time and plan your escape to the regional premiere of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, the new musical comedy about choices we make- and the people we become - once we've had a change in 'latitude'.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, features both Jimmy Buffett and original songs with a story that revolves around a part time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers.

What a fun show! I had never seen this musical but enjoy the music of Jimmy Buffett. The script is a cute rom/com type story. The cast were all dedicated to their roles and had great chemistry with each other. A lot of strong singing voices belting out the Jimmy Buffett tunes. The audience was really into the music as they were smiling and singing along and probably wanting to dance along to the choreography.

This musical was great for summer time as the set and the costumes made you feel like you were on a tropical vacation in the caribean. It really did make you want to get a margarita and just relax on the beach.

I would recommend seeing Escape to Margaritaville, especially if you enjoy the music of Jimmy Buffett but also it's just a great heartwarming story.

Photos courtesy of Old Log Theatre