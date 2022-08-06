Review: ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL at Theatre In The Round

Endometriosis: the Musical is a humorous and playful look at the deeply flawed world of women's healthcare and the complex, and often infuriating, realities of navigating a system built for anyone but you.

This was my last show at the fringe that I went to and it was so good! I had no idea what to expect. Anyone with a uterus or even without a uterus will find this show full of wit, comedy, relateable, etc! The cast were all so talented with great vocals and harmonies. The script and the music were cleverly written and even the pacing and the choreography were great. I feel this show will do great at the Finge. It was practically sold out when I was there and at the end the audience gave a wild standing ovation!

