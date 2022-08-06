Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL at Theatre In The Round

Review: ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL at Theatre In The Round

This production runs now through August 14th

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 6, 2022  

Review: ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL at Theatre In The Round

Endometriosis: the Musical is a humorous and playful look at the deeply flawed world of women's healthcare and the complex, and often infuriating, realities of navigating a system built for anyone but you.

This was my last show at the fringe that I went to and it was so good! I had no idea what to expect. Anyone with a uterus or even without a uterus will find this show full of wit, comedy, relateable, etc! The cast were all so talented with great vocals and harmonies. The script and the music were cleverly written and even the pacing and the choreography were great. I feel this show will do great at the Finge. It was practically sold out when I was there and at the end the audience gave a wild standing ovation!

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below.





From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

Favorite... (read more about this author)


Interview: David Portillo of CONCERT: DAVID PORTILLO AND WARREN JONES at Song Source Festival
August 3, 2022

Song Source Festival presents their feature recital with international acclaimed musicians David Portillo and Warren Jones. Both heard in previous festivals, these two artists combine for an unforgettable evening of song and celebration of the individual with music by Mozart, Beethoven's An die ferne Geliebte, Schumann, Turina, Guastavino, and Ginastera. Sure to be unvergesslich and inolvidable!
Interview: Felix Livingston of URINETOWN at Ashland
August 3, 2022

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!
Review: PRIDGE AT MINNESOTA UNITED FC at Allianz Field
July 31, 2022

What did our critic think of PRIDGE NIGHT AT MINNESOTA UNITED FC at Allianz Field?
Review: WICKED at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre
July 29, 2022

What did our critic think of WICKED at Orpheum? So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz ... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin - smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one 'good' and the other one 'wicked.'
Review: DIE LUSTIGE WITWE/THE MERRY WIDOW at Opera On The Lake
July 27, 2022

What did our critic think of THE MERRY WIDDOW at Opera On The Lake? Opera On the Lake is thrilled to be bringing Franz Lehar's operetta masterpiece to life at the Como Lakeside Pavilion on July 26, 27, and 29, 2022!