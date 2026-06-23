ILANA GLAZER LIVE! to Come to Minneapolis State Theatre

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian, writer, actor, activist, and Broad City co-creator Ilana Glazer will bring the next leg of her Ilana Glazer Live! stand-up tour to Minneapolis this fall.

Presented by Hennepin Arts, the performance is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16 at 7 p.m. at the State Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. through the State Theatre box office and online.

Glazer announced the new dates following a successful run of performances across the United States and internationally.

"Touring the US & internationally this year so far has f**king rocked," Glazer said. "I'm thrilled to roll out new dates and laugh with more good people. Let's go!"

In addition to her stand-up work, Glazer continues to expand her creative projects across television, film, podcasting, and theater. Her second stand-up special, Human Magic, is currently streaming on Hulu. She also hosts the weekly comedy and socio-political video podcast It's Open with Ilana Glazer, which releases new episodes every Thursday.

Glazer recently co-wrote and starred in the comedy film Babes, which premiered at SXSW in 2024, and made her Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck alongside George Clooney in 2025.

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: State Theatre

Tickets On Sale: Friday, June 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

For additional information about tour dates and presales, visit Ilana Glazer Official Website.

Hennepin Arts operates the Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis, including the State, Orpheum, and Pantages theatres, and presents a wide range of Broadway, comedy, concert, and educational programming throughout Minnesota.

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...