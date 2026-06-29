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Review: JOSH GROBAN WITH SPECIAL GUEST JENNIFER HUDSON at Grand Casino Arena

This concert was on June 28,2026

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Review: JOSH GROBAN WITH SPECIAL GUEST JENNIFER HUDSON at Grand Casino Arena

Josh Groban brought his latest tour to Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul on Sunday night, and with Jennifer Hudson opening the show, it was a lineup that was hard to beat. Between the two of them, there wasn't a shortage of vocal moments that left the audience cheering.

Jennifer Hudson kicked things off with "Where You At?" and "Giving Myself," but it was "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" that reminded everyone why she's one of the best singers around. She absolutely owned the stage. Since she was performing in Prince's home state, she also treated the crowd to "Purple Rain." That's a risky song to take on in Minnesota, but she handled it with respect while still making it her own, and the crowd loved every second of it.

Review: JOSH GROBAN WITH SPECIAL GUEST JENNIFER HUDSON at Grand Casino Arena Image

Josh Groban opened his set with "As Time Goes By" before moving into favorites like "You Are Loved (Don't Give Up)," "Granted," "February Song," "Awake," and "To Where You Are." What has always stood out about Groban is how effortless he makes singing look. Whether he's performing one of his own songs or covering someone else's, his voice is consistently smooth, powerful, and controlled.

One thing I appreciated was how the setlist mixed different styles without feeling all over the place. He went from Frank Sinatra's "The World We Knew (Over and Over)" to "Stand By Me," "Moon River," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," and even Adele's "Skyfall." None of the songs felt out of place, and each one gave him a chance to show a different side of his voice.

The biggest highlight of the night came when Jennifer Hudson returned to the stage for "Unchained Melody." Their voices blended together beautifully, and you could tell they genuinely enjoyed performing with each other. It was one of those moments where the arena became completely quiet because nobody wanted to miss a note.

Review: JOSH GROBAN WITH SPECIAL GUEST JENNIFER HUDSON at Grand Casino Arena Image

As expected, "You Raise Me Up" had the crowd on its feet, and after a standing ovation, Groban returned for an encore with "Be Alright," sending everyone home on a hopeful note.

I've been a fan of Josh Groban since high school, so finally getting to see him perform live again felt like a full-circle moment. His voice is just as incredible in person as it is on his albums, and after all these years, he still has a way of making even a large arena feel surprisingly intimate.

With Jennifer Hudson delivering one unforgettable performance after another and Josh Groban reminding everyone why he's remained one of the best live vocalists in music, it was a night that was well worth the wait.

All photos by Jared Fessler

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