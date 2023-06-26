Review: Charlie Puth Presents The 'Charlie' Live Experience

This concert was on June 26, 2023

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Review: Charlie Puth Presents The 'Charlie' Live Experience
Charlie Puth at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota 
Photo by Jared Fessler @jaredfessler

Live Nation is thrilled to announce Charlie Puth Presents the "Charlie" Live Experience live at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, June 25, 2023. 

Alexander Stewart opened for Charlie Puth. I wasn't familiar with his music but enjoyed his performance. His musical style and vibe complimented Charlie's. 

Charlie Puth came out and opened up "Charlie Be Quiet!" and then went into "No More Drama" and then into the CeeLo Green's Cover of "Forget You." He had a band his staging was a few levels, background lighting, and a piano and he also used what appeared to be a keyguitar. 

Charlie also covered The Kid LARIO and Justin Beiber's "Stay," and "Slow Motion," a Trey Songz cover. Charlie sang and performed many of his originals and hits like "We Don't Talk Anymore" as well as some songs from his previous albums. The audience danced and sang along. They enjoyed Charlie and his lively, intimate, and musically emotional performance. I enjoyed his cover of "Dreaming of You" by Selena. He sang and played it on the piano and it was captivating.

