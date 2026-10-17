Review: COME FROM AWAY at Ashland Productions

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Ashland Productions brings Come From Away to the stage with a story that reminds us how much kindness and compassion can mean during difficult times.

The musical tells the true story of what happened in Gander, Newfoundland, when 38 planes were diverted there following the September 11, 2001, attacks. Suddenly, thousands of passengers found themselves far from home, unsure of what would happen next. The people of Gander welcomed them into their community, offering food, shelter, and support when they needed it most.

What makes this show so memorable is the mix of humor and emotion. There are plenty of funny moments, but also scenes that really hit home. The music helps tell the stories of the passengers and the people who took them in, showing how strangers became friends during an incredibly difficult time.

With music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away has a folk-inspired sound that fits the story well. The songs are catchy, meaningful, and help bring the different characters and their experiences to life.

The story also serves as a reminder that even when the world feels uncertain, there are still people willing to step up and help others. The residents of Gander didn't have to open their homes or go out of their way for strangers, but they did. That generosity is what makes this story so special.

Ashland Productions' production gives audiences the opportunity to experience this moving story firsthand. Forty-five years from now, the events of September 11 will still be part of history, but stories like this remind us that there was also a great deal of kindness and humanity during that time.

Come From Away is a heartfelt musical with a message that continues to matter. It's funny, emotional, and a good reminder of what can happen when people come together to help one another.

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