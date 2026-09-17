Review: COME BACK at Lakeshore Players Theatre

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I really enjoyed seeing Come Back at Lakeshore Players Theatre.

The play follows Sky as she takes a road trip to carry out a friend's final wish. What starts out as a pretty straightforward trip turns into something much more as she meets people and has experiences she wasn't expecting.

I liked the mix of humor and more serious moments throughout the show. There are plenty of laughs, but there is also a lot of heart to the story. It touches on friendship, loss and the people who come into our lives and leave an impact on us.

The smaller Black Box Theatre was a great setting for this production. Being close to the stage makes the show feel very personal, and it was easy to get pulled into the story and the characters.

The cast did a great job bringing the characters to life. Elizabeth Dunn plays Sky, with Emily Dooley, Marisa Schwab, Lewis Youngren, Lyreisha Ghostlon-Green, Stephanie Kahle and Clara Marsh also part of the cast.

What I liked most about Come Back is that it feels very relatable. Life doesn't always go the way we expect it to, and sometimes the unexpected parts of the journey end up being the most important.

It's a fun show, but it also has some heart behind it, which made it an enjoyable night at the theatre.

If you're looking for something to see at Lakeshore Players Theatre, I'd definitely recommend checking out Come Back. It's a good mix of humor, heart and an interesting story, and it's a great way to spend an evening at the theatre.

All photos by Kara Silva Photography

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