Review: BUDDY! THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at History Theatre

Buddy: The Budy Holly Story

Musical Direction by Ivey Award-winner Gary Rue

Choreography by Jan Puffer

1956-1959. Part bio-musical, part rock 'n roll concert, and part toe-tappin' & hand-clappin' celebration of the music of Buddy Holly. This young talent from Lubbock, Texas had a meteoric rise to fame and rose to the top of the charts with his music in just four short years. His appearance in Minnesota was part of the legendary Winter Dance Party tour that brought him to Duluth and St. Paul just before his final at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. You'll be dancin' in the aisles with songs like Oh, Boy!, Heartbeat, Every Day, Rave On!, as well as The Big Bopper's Chantilly Lace and Ritchie Valens' La Bamba and more!

This is the fifth time that the History Theatre has produced the Buddy Holly story on their stage. Buddy is played by Nicholas Freeman who has played Buddy each time. He played Buddy well with his voice, inflections, etc that represented Buddy. I wasn't too familiar with many of Buddy's songs but after seeing this musical, it was great to hear more. This musical was a jukebox musical with a story weaving through the concert setting. The lights, sets, and costumes were very 1950's and it felt like you were in a diner or the inside of the jukebox. The show had a lot of high energy and the audience was enjoying talent on stage and the upbeat show. The script had comedic but also sentimental and romantic elements to it.

I would highly recommend if you are a Buddy Holly fan or even if you do not know much about his music and his story that you see this production. It can be enjoyed by all!

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding