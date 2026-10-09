Review: BUDDY GUY 90 at State Theatre Minneapolis

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Seeing Buddy Guy at the State Theatre for his 90th birthday celebration was a great opportunity to see a blues legend whose influence on music goes back decades. Guy has helped shape the sound of blues and rock, inspiring generations of guitarists along the way.

Guy moved to Chicago in the late 1950s and became a major part of the city's blues scene. His guitar playing influenced artists like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan. You can hear that influence throughout rock music, and his place in the history of the blues is well deserved.

What makes Buddy Guy stand out is his guitar playing and the personality he brings to the stage. Between his interaction with the audience and the atmosphere inside the State Theatre, it was a chance to appreciate a musician who has spent a lifetime performing and sharing his music.

With nine Grammy Awards and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Guy has certainly had an accomplished career. But his impact goes beyond awards. He helped bring Chicago blues to a wider audience and inspired musicians who went on to shape their own generations of music.

Songs like “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues,” “Hoochie Coochie Man” and “Feels Like Rain” are among the best-known parts of his catalog. I couldn't verify the exact setlist from the Minneapolis show, but his body of work is a reminder of just how much he has contributed to the genre.

At 90, Buddy Guy has spent decades doing what he loves, and his influence is still heard throughout blues and rock. Celebrating his career at the State Theatre was a fitting way to recognize an artist who has given so much to music.

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