Review: BOY CRAZY at Rarig Center Arena

This production runs on select dates now through August 13, 2023.

Aug. 06, 2023

"Boy Crazy" is a delightful choose-your-own-adventure musical that takes the audience on a humorous journey through Madde's dating experiences. Long before Taylor Swift was up at midnight writing love songs, Madde was at a piano pouring her heart out about boys. This one-woman show, set in a black box performing arts space, was a unique blend of funny stories and overly-dramatic songs.

Throughout the performance, Madde skillfully played the piano and sang her original songs, each inspired by different dating escapades she had with men. Additionally, she engaged the audience with captivating storytelling, sharing various dating experiences from her iPad and even inviting selected participants to read the male counterparts of meeting guys and going on dates.

The show's clever combination of storytelling, music, and audience participation made for an entertaining and relatable experience. Madde's talent and charisma shone through as she brought laughter and joy to everyone in the theater.

I highly recommend catching "Boy Crazy" as it is sure to resonate with most people in one way or another, leaving you in stitches from start to finish. Don't miss this hilarious and heartwarming production!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below. 




