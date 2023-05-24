Review: BILLY PORTER at State Theatre

This concert was on May 24, 2023

By:
Billy Porter at the State Theatre 
Photo by Jared Fessler

Grammy, Emmy and two-time Tony winner Billy Porter brings passion and joy to Minneapolis with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One. Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by Billy Porter telling his life story through song. This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature his chart-topping hits “Love Is On The Way” and “Love Yourself,” a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa.

Billy Porter at the State Theatre
Photo by Jared Fessler

What a joy to have Billy Porter bring his Black Mona Lisa tour to Minneapolis to the State Theatre. Billy is a trailblazer in the entertainment industry and a trailblazer in the Broadway community, he won a Tony Award for his lead in Kinky Boots the musical on Broadway. He is also a voice and an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. 
Billy's concert was more of a rock concert. It was him and his band on the stage. He sang songs from his first album back in the early 90's to some musical hits, he did a set from Kinky Boots and sang Home from The Wiz, as well as many songs from his upcoming album Black Mona Lisa. He also wore the most trendy and stylish outfits and did outfit changes between his sets. He had screens in between sets that were of memories, appearances, and moments in his life that served as an introduction to his music set theme. 
The audience was dancing, singing along, and laughing throughout his concert. Billy was appreciative of their presence at his concert. He was thrilled to share his music and his story. I would highly recommend seeing him if he tours a city near you!

Billy Porter at the State Theatre
Photo by Jared Fessler

For more ticket, tour, and concert information, click the ticket link button below. 




