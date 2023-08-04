Review: ALLEGRO at Southern Theater

Allegro

​​​​​Courtesey of Allegro and Minnesota Fringe

Allegro is a captivating theatrical experience that delves into the life of Ben, a talented musician striving to compose music for films, but feeling trapped by his current circumstances. When the perfect opportunity arises, he seizes it with fervor, inadvertently leaving a trail of unintended consequences in his wake.

At the heart of the play lies a unique concept - Ben possesses the extraordinary ability to hear and manipulate a literal film score that follows him throughout his complex journey. The music is audible to those close to him, but strangers remain oblivious to its presence. Moreover, the intensity of the music correlates with the depth of relationships, resulting in a symphony of emotions that accompany Ben's every move. However, as he races towards his musical dreams and liberation from a soul-sapping job, the mounting pressure begins to erode his control over the melodic symphony.

Allegro" boasts a minimalist yet effective stage setup, with the performance taking place in the captivating Southern Theater space, centered around a single chair. The clever use of audio and lighting further enhances the storytelling, complementing the inner monologues of Garrison Shae, who skillfully embodies multiple roles as Ben, Director, Writer, Musical Director, and Composer.

Throughout the narrative, "Allegro" strikes a harmonious balance between comedic moments and profound introspection. The script masterfully delves into Ben's psyche as he navigates life's trials through the lens of music, grappling with self-discovery and his connections with others. The relatable themes and poignant moments ensure a resonant experience for audiences from various walks of life.

In conclusion, "Allegro" is a noteworthy experimental theatre piece and an excellent addition to the Minnesota Fringe Festival 2023. The talented cast of four brings the story to life with skill and passion, making it a must-see production for theatre enthusiasts and music aficionados alike. If you're looking for a thought-provoking and emotionally charged performance, don't miss the opportunity to witness "Allegro" at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 2023.

