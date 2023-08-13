Review: ABSURDITY: A BURLESQUE EXPERIENCE at Rarig Center Arena

Absurdity: a burlesque experience at the Minnesota Fringe 2023

Graphic courtesy of the Minnesota Fringe

ABSURDITY: Unveiling the Essence of Burlesque

Presented by Luma Notti

Conceptualized by @absurdityfringe

"ABSURDITY: a burlesque experience" emerges as a captivating and liberating exploration into the world of absurdist burlesque. Created by the ingenious mind behind @absurdityfringe, this theatrical masterpiece delves into the realms of physicality, mentality, emotions, and spirituality. The very essence of burlesque, desire, and self-expression is provocatively unveiled on stage.

Witness "ABSURDITY: a burlesque experience," a theatrical opus that seamlessly weaves empowerment, cosmic enigma, and provocation. This production takes you on an audacious odyssey, traversing archetypes, elements, and figures, all set against the backdrop of the Twin Cities. As the narrative unfolds through dance, comedy, and spectacle, the audience is ensnared in a ritualistic and sadistically captivating experience. By delving into themes of want, vulnerability, exploration, and shame, this 50-minute performance leaves an indelible imprint on the psyche.

The grand debut of this mesmerizing saga takes place on the hallowed stage of the Minnesota Fringe Festival, gracing the Rarig Center's Stoll Thrust Theater.

Burlesque and the queer community entwine in a celebration of freedom, expression, joy, and healing. This show poignantly captures the intertwining essence of both, shedding light on the harmonious coexistence of these realms.

"ABSURDITY: a burlesque experience" transcends the boundaries of the ordinary. It captivates with its fusion of storytelling, dance, and song, a symphony of humor and emotion that resonates deeply. The kaleidoscopic costumes dazzle, enriching the narrative tapestry, while the staging and storytelling techniques wield a poignant influence. A revelation shared during the performance was that many of the artists making their mark in this production are newcomers to the realm of burlesque. This narrative choice enriches the production, giving voice to history while fostering appreciation for the art's celebration and representation. Such insights are a breath of fresh air within the theatrical landscape.

To the creators and performers, we extend our deepest gratitude for unveiling your personal odyssey and narrative. Through "ABSURDITY: a burlesque experience," you have painted a resplendent tapestry that resonates with authenticity and audacity alike.