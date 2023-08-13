Review: ABSURDITY: A BURLESQUE EXPERIENCE at Rarig Center Arena

This production was on select dates from August 3rd through August 13, 2023

By: Aug. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE – WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2023 at State Theatre Photo 2 Review: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE – WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2023 at State Theatre
Review: GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood Theatre Photo 3 Review: GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood Theatre
Interview: Ryan Bernier of GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre Photo 4 Interview: Ryan Bernier of GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre

Review: ABSURDITY: A BURLESQUE EXPERIENCE at Rarig Center Arena
Review: ABSURDITY: A BURLESQUE EXPERIENCE at Rarig Center Arena
Absurdity: a burlesque experience at the Minnesota Fringe 2023
Graphic courtesy of the Minnesota Fringe 

ABSURDITY: Unveiling the Essence of Burlesque

Presented by Luma Notti
Conceptualized by @absurdityfringe

"ABSURDITY: a burlesque experience" emerges as a captivating and liberating exploration into the world of absurdist burlesque. Created by the ingenious mind behind @absurdityfringe, this theatrical masterpiece delves into the realms of physicality, mentality, emotions, and spirituality. The very essence of burlesque, desire, and self-expression is provocatively unveiled on stage.

Witness "ABSURDITY: a burlesque experience," a theatrical opus that seamlessly weaves empowerment, cosmic enigma, and provocation. This production takes you on an audacious odyssey, traversing archetypes, elements, and figures, all set against the backdrop of the Twin Cities. As the narrative unfolds through dance, comedy, and spectacle, the audience is ensnared in a ritualistic and sadistically captivating experience. By delving into themes of want, vulnerability, exploration, and shame, this 50-minute performance leaves an indelible imprint on the psyche.

The grand debut of this mesmerizing saga takes place on the hallowed stage of the Minnesota Fringe Festival, gracing the Rarig Center's Stoll Thrust Theater.

Burlesque and the queer community entwine in a celebration of freedom, expression, joy, and healing. This show poignantly captures the intertwining essence of both, shedding light on the harmonious coexistence of these realms.

"ABSURDITY: a burlesque experience" transcends the boundaries of the ordinary. It captivates with its fusion of storytelling, dance, and song, a symphony of humor and emotion that resonates deeply. The kaleidoscopic costumes dazzle, enriching the narrative tapestry, while the staging and storytelling techniques wield a poignant influence. A revelation shared during the performance was that many of the artists making their mark in this production are newcomers to the realm of burlesque. This narrative choice enriches the production, giving voice to history while fostering appreciation for the art's celebration and representation. Such insights are a breath of fresh air within the theatrical landscape.

To the creators and performers, we extend our deepest gratitude for unveiling your personal odyssey and narrative. Through "ABSURDITY: a burlesque experience," you have painted a resplendent tapestry that resonates with authenticity and audacity alike.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: P!NK AT TARGET FIELD at Target Field Photo
Review: P!NK AT TARGET FIELD at Target Field

What did our critic think of P!NK AT TARGET FIELD at Target Field? P!NK's Summer Carnival Tour illuminated the atmosphere at Target Field on the enchanting evening of August 10, 2023, accompanied by a lineup of special guests including the legendary Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, the vibrant Grouplove, and the dynamic DJ Kid. The sprawling expanse of Target Field in Minneapolis served as the perfect backdrop for this musical spectacle.

2
Interview: Heidi Blickenstaff of JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Interview: Heidi Blickenstaff of JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre

We chat with Heidi Blickenstaff who plays Mary Jane Healy in the national tour of Jagged Little Pill.  Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, life — everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show — is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music.

3
Guthrie Theater to Bring Oscar Wildes Classic Comedy, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, to Photo
Guthrie Theater to Bring Oscar Wilde's Classic Comedy, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, to the Stage

Get ready to be entertained by Guthrie Theater's rendition of the timeless comedy, 'The Importance of Being Earnest' by Oscar Wilde. Find out showtimes, ticket availability, and more.

4
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre

What did our critic think of JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre? Ecstasy, affection, heartbreak, resilience, insight, release, existence — all the profound elements anticipated in a Broadway spectacle — converge in this daring and captivating new musical inspired by the transformative melodies of Alanis Morissette.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Review: P!NK AT TARGET FIELD at Target FieldReview: P!NK AT TARGET FIELD at Target Field
Interview: Heidi Blickenstaff of JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum TheatreInterview: Heidi Blickenstaff of JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum TheatreReview: JAGGED LITTLE PILL NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre
Interview: Marcia Marcia Marcia of FLIP PHONE XXL: SHORT SHORTZ at First AvenueInterview: Marcia Marcia Marcia of FLIP PHONE XXL: SHORT SHORTZ at First Avenue

Videos

VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's Production of COOKIN' (Nanta 난타) Video VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's Production of COOKIN' (Nanta 난타)
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (6/07-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Student Matinee: Step Afrika! Drumfolk
Northrop (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (1/26-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Student Matinee: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Northrop (1/25-1/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Robert Cray Band
Pantages Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays
State Theatre (11/17-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Giselle
Northrop (3/23-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Student Matinee: Step Afrika! Drumfolk
Northrop (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Not Another D&D Podcast
Pantages Theatre (9/13-9/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You