Review: A JINGLE JANGLE MORNING at Rarig Center Arena

This production runs on select dates now through August 13, 2023

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Review: A JINGLE JANGLE MORNING at Rarig Center Arena
A Jingle Jangle Morning By Spektakular Theatre at Minnesota Fringe 2023
Graphic courtesy of The Minnesota Fringe 

"A Jingle Jangle Morning" by Spektakular Theatre, created by Micael and Adam Gauger, is a delightful and imaginative theatrical experience, drawing inspiration from Bob Dylan's iconic song "Mr. Tambourine Man." This heroine's journey space odyssey captivates audiences of all ages, making it a perfect show for anyone between 5 and 105.

The production unfolds with ingenuity and creativity, transporting the audience into a world of whimsical characters, brought to life through impressive large cardboard puppets and entertaining clowning acts. The show's storytelling is engaging and reminiscent of beloved children's programs, while its space odyssey theme adds a sense of wonder and adventure.

The cast members exude electric energy and showcase a remarkable chemistry, which keeps the audience thoroughly engaged. Laughter fills the theater as spectators are enthralled by the spaceship, puppetry, and mesmerizing visuals. The incorporation of Bob Dylan's imagery, particularly given his Minnesota connection, adds a charming touch, and the music, with its catchy tunes, complements the performance brilliantly. The skillful use of sound effects further elevates the overall experience, immersing the audience deeper into the unfolding story.

As part of the Minnesota Fringe Festival 2023, this production shines brightly among the festival's lineup, offering an exceptional theatrical journey that is both heartwarming and entertaining. Without hesitation, I wholeheartedly recommend catching this remarkable production during its run at the festival.

For those interested in experiencing the magic of "A Jingle Jangle Morning," please click the ticket link below for more information on showtimes and ticket availability




