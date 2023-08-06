Review: 4 BISEXUALS AND 2 GUYS NAMED JOHN KILL DRACULA at Rarig Center Arena

4 Bisexuals and 2 Guys Named John Kill Dracula" is a refreshing adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel "Dracula" presented by Lady Chamberlain Production and skillfully written by Zoë Rose Jennings. As a tale that has seen numerous adaptations over time, this production stands out for its unique twist - all the characters are dating each other.

The story follows Jonathan Harker, a U of M law student, who seizes a thrilling job opportunity in a remote Romanian castle, urged by his fiancée Mina. However, little does he know that his actions inadvertently unleash an ancient and ravenous vampire upon Minnesota. In the midst of this unfolding chaos, three mysterious men enter Mina's life, bringing a sense of hope. But can they muster the strength and courage to defeat the cunning Count Dracula?

Set in contemporary Minneapolis, this adaptation cleverly reimagines the classic horrors, centered around a diverse and inclusive cast of queer and trans protagonists. It's heartening to see such representation on stage, and the cast did a remarkable job of embodying their roles with authenticity and a deep connection to their characters and each other.

What truly sets this production apart is the perfect blend of comedy and creativity. The witty and light-hearted moments interspersed throughout the play added an enjoyable layer to the overall experience. During the performance, the atmosphere was electric, with a full house of engaged audience members who laughed and reveled in the production's charm.

If you're looking for a delightful and entertaining theatrical experience, "4 Bisexuals and 2 Guys Named John Kill Dracula" is a must-see at the Minnesota Fringe 2023. Embrace this fresh take on a timeless classic and support this talented cast as they bring a contemporary and inclusive twist to the world of vampires and romance.

