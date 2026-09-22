Reimagined THE SECRET GARDEN to Open at Stages Theatre Company
Performances will run September 25 - October 25, 2026.
This fall, Stages Theatre Company is inviting audiences of all ages to experience the magic of The Secret Garden in a world-premiere reimagined adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved classic.
Adapted by Jeannine Coulombe and directed by Anna Crace, The Secret Garden runs September 25-October 25, 2026, at Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins. For those who grew up with the story and those stepping into Mary's garden for the first time, this new adaptation offers families a chance to share a timeless story of friendship, hope, and growth with the next generation.
That intergenerational connection is at the heart of Mary's journey. As she explores her new home, tends a forgotten garden, and forms unexpected friendships, Mary discovers the joy that can come from caring for something (and someone) beyond herself. Along the way, she builds relationships with people, each with something to learn and teach.
Mary's transformation unfolds onstage as the world around her slowly comes to life. Closed doors give way to possibility, new friendships take root, and the once-hidden garden begins to bloom. Through small acts of curiosity and care, Mary and the people around her remind us that we all have the ability to bring joy and hope into one another's lives.
Stages Theatre Company's world premiere offers longtime fans a chance to return to a reimagined story they remember while introducing young audiences to a classic that may become a new favorite. At its heart, The Secret Garden celebrates what can happen when we make room for one another, share what we know, and help each other grow.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
When Autumn Falls: An Evening of Song with Nichole Carey
Crooners Supper Club (10/05-10/05)
|
The Spitfire Grill
Commonweal Theatre Company (7/11-10/24)
|
ndigo Girls with special guest Linda Perry
State (10/21-10/21)
|
Bowwow Powwow
Stages Theatre Company (9/16-9/27)
|
Life in the Dreamhouse
Ballet Co.Laboratory Studio Theatre (10/03-10/03)
|
Indecent
Ritz Theater (9/16-10/18)
|
THE LEGEND OF KORRA in Concert
Orhpeum Theatre (2/16-2/16)
|
The Sound of Music
Orpheum Theatre (10/20-10/25)
|
Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
State (11/24-11/24)
|
Mystic Pizza
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (10/06-10/11)