Reimagined THE SECRET GARDEN to Open at Stages Theatre Company

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This fall, Stages Theatre Company is inviting audiences of all ages to experience the magic of The Secret Garden in a world-premiere reimagined adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved classic.

Adapted by Jeannine Coulombe and directed by Anna Crace, The Secret Garden runs September 25-October 25, 2026, at Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins. For those who grew up with the story and those stepping into Mary's garden for the first time, this new adaptation offers families a chance to share a timeless story of friendship, hope, and growth with the next generation.

That intergenerational connection is at the heart of Mary's journey. As she explores her new home, tends a forgotten garden, and forms unexpected friendships, Mary discovers the joy that can come from caring for something (and someone) beyond herself. Along the way, she builds relationships with people, each with something to learn and teach.

Mary's transformation unfolds onstage as the world around her slowly comes to life. Closed doors give way to possibility, new friendships take root, and the once-hidden garden begins to bloom. Through small acts of curiosity and care, Mary and the people around her remind us that we all have the ability to bring joy and hope into one another's lives.

Stages Theatre Company's world premiere offers longtime fans a chance to return to a reimagined story they remember while introducing young audiences to a classic that may become a new favorite. At its heart, The Secret Garden celebrates what can happen when we make room for one another, share what we know, and help each other grow.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 07 Hrs 11 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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