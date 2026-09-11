Cast Set for World Premiere of BOWWOW POWWOW! at Stages Theatre Company

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Stages Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team of Bowwow Powwow, a world premiere production adapted from the award-winning children's book by Brenda J. Child. Presented in collaboration with Mni Giizhik Theatre Ensemble, Bowwow Powwow runs September 16-27, 2026, at Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins before touring to three additional locations throughout Minnesota.

Adapted for the stage by Benay McNamara and Blossom Johnson and directed by Sara Pillatzki-Warzeha, of Mni Giizhik Theatre Ensemble, Bowwow Powwow celebrates the imagination, storytelling and community at the heart of the powwow through movement, music and theatrical storytelling.

The production is based on Brenda J. Child's acclaimed book Bowwow Powwow, with illustrations by Jonathan Thunder and translation by Gordon Jourdain. The book received the 2020 American Indian Youth Literature Award and was named a 2019 ALA Notable Children's Book.

Windy Girl is blessed with a vivid imagination. When she falls asleep under the stars, her uncle's stories of powwows burst into magical visions-where dancers, drummers and the whole celebration transform in delightful and unexpected ways. In collaboration with Mni Giizhik Theatre Ensemble, Benay McNamara and Blossom Johnson bring the childhood wonder of the powwow to life in this vibrant stage adaptation.

Leading the cast as Windy Girl is Siobhan Hellendrung, joined by Trey P'orantes as Uncle, SommerDey Rosette as Mindimooyenh, and Bear Warzeha as Itchy Boy. The ensemble features Ravin Hasan, Therese Hoberg, Dante Kramber, André Larose, Nora Mason, and Trajan Poolaw.

Bringing the world premiere to the stage is a creative team led by Bowwow Powwow Director and co-collaborator at Mni Giizhik Theatre Ensemble, Sara Pillatzki-Warzeha, alongside Choreographer Josephine Hoffman, music by Bizhiki, and Ojibwe Language Consultant Benay McNamara.

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