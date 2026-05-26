ROCK THE CRADLE to Return to Minneapolis Institute of Art and Children's Theatre Company

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Rock the Cradle, The Current's annual free event for kids and their grownups, returns Sunday, June 14. Explore music, art, and culture at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) and Children's Theatre Company (CTC).

This event is open to all and great for kids of all ages, but best suited for kids up to 10. Catch Rock the Cradle favorites such as the Kids' Disco and an array of live music from local musicians Will Sings Songs, The Laamartians and Koo Koo.

“Rock the Cradle has always been about the littlest listeners and fostering a love of music, art, and community - and having fun doing it,” said Lindsay Kimball, programming director at The Current. “It's so delightful to see kids get inspired by music. The joy on their faces is priceless! But secretly, I think the grownups have the most fun sharing their love of music with the next generation. And that's what makes Rock the Cradle so magical.”

Mia galleries and museum spaces will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families looking for a moment to take a break from the outdoor excitement or help a child reset can visit the Reception Hall between performances, where soft background music will provide a calmer space to pause and recharge.

“There is something special about seeing families fill Mia's courtyard with music, movement, creativity, and play,” said Jenny Rydeen, Mia's head of visitor experience. “Rock the Cradle gives visitors a chance to experience live music, visual art, and performance in a fun environment designed for exploration and connection.” “We're excited to welcome families to CTC for Rock the Cradle,” said Ryan French, Managing Director of Children's Theatre Company. “We can't wait to see kids learning from our incredible teaching artists during Music in Motion, and rocking out to the Kids' Disco on our Cargill Stage.”

The event schedule includes:

Rock the Cradle outdoor stage – Target Park

10:30 a.m. – Will Sings Songs

Noon – Koo Koo

1:30 p.m. – The Laamartians

Mia Reception Hall

10:30 a.m. – Young Dance

11:30 a.m. – House of Dance

12:30 p.m. – Young Dance

Kids' disco at CTC Cargill Stage

10 a.m. – CTC Music in Motion

10:30 a.m. – DJ Gannon from The Current

12:30 p.m. – CTC Music in Motion

1:30 p.m. – DJ Barb Abney from The Current

Families can also find sponsor activities throughout Rock the Cradle, including “floss breaks” from Delta Dental and yoga from the YMCA. A full list of activities, along with details on stroller parking, ADA-accessible stage viewing, and bag check, is available at thecurrent.org. Want more programming for kids? The Rock the Cradle music stream is available any time for kids of all ages.

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