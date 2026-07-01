Lyric Arts Names Marci Lucht as Associate Artistic Director in Newly Created Role

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Lyric Arts has appointed Marci Lucht as its new Associate Artistic Director, a newly created role designed to strengthen the organization's artistic leadership and support its continued growth across productions, education, and community engagement.

In this position, Lucht will work closely with Lyric Arts' Artistic & Executive Director to support, implement, and expand the artistic vision of the organization. The role will help increase creative capacity across the theater's programming while ensuring excellence, clarity, and consistency in Lyric Arts' work as a professional theater rooted in community. Lucht will also continue to play a key leadership role in Lyric Arts' education programming, helping provide meaningful artistic and learning experiences for artists, technicians, students, and community members of all ages.

“Marci brings a rare combination of artistic insight, educational leadership, and deep community connection to this new position,” shares Laura Tahja Johnson, Artistic & Executive Director at Lyric Arts. “Her collaborative spirit, commitment to artists, and passion for building accessible, welcoming theater experiences make her an ideal leader for this next chapter of Lyric Arts.”

Lucht currently serves as Director of Education at Lyric Arts, where she leads the organization's education programming and helps cultivate the next generation of theater makers. As Associate Artistic Director, she will expand her work across the organization, supporting production processes, artistic planning, artist development, educational initiatives, and community-centered programming.

A Twin Cities–based director, performer, and arts educator, Lucht has collaborated with numerous respected organizations, including the Guthrie Theater, Six Points Theater, Park Square Theatre, Mixed Blood Theatre, Yellow Tree Theatre, Theatre Pro Rata, Old Log Theatre, Full Circle Theater, and the Playwrights' Center, among others.

An experienced teaching artist and facilitator, she has also partnered with organizations including Penumbra Theatre, Jungle Theater, Windom Bi-Cultural Learning Center, and Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, designing programs that center creativity, equity, and access for artists and young people alike.

“I am honored to step into this new role at Lyric Arts and to continue working alongside such a dedicated team of artists, educators, staff, and community members,” said Lucht. “Lyric Arts has a unique ability to bring people together through theater, and I look forward to supporting work that is artistically vibrant, inclusive, and deeply connected to the communities we serve.”

Lucht was nominated by the Twin Cities Theater Bloggers for Best Director of a Play in both 2023 and 2024. She is recognized for her collaborative artistic leadership, ensemble-driven process, and commitment to developing vibrant theater that strengthens both artists and communities.

The creation of the Associate Artistic Director position reflects Lyric Arts' ongoing investment in artistic excellence, educational growth, and deeper engagement with the Twin Cities theater community. Through this expanded leadership structure, Lyric Arts will continue building pathways for artists, students, and audiences to connect with the performing arts in ways that are warm, welcoming, nurturing, approachable, and accessible.

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