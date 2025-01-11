Photos: LEONARDO! A WONDERFUL SHOW ABOUT A TERRIBLE MONSTER At Children’s Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children’s Theatre Company has released photos for the Minnesota premiere of Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster, created by Manual Cinema, which will run from January 8-March 9, 2025 on CTC’s Cargill Stage.

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster is inspired by the books Leonardo, The Terrible Monster and Sam, The Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in the Whole World by Mo Willems. The adaptation is by Sarah Fornace and Drew Dir, with music, lyrics and sound design by Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter. The production is directed by Sarah Fornace.

Monsters have one job and it's to be SCARY! "Booga booga booga!" But as hard as he tries, Leonardo can't scare even a mouse. When the other monsters laugh and make fun of him, Leonardo goes in search of the most scaredy-cat kid in the whole world to try and scare the tuna salad out of him! Manual Cinema breathes innovative life into this beloved story (and its doubly charming sequel), using hundreds of puppets to magically create a movie before your very eyes. Will Leonardo finally become the scary monster he dreams of being? Or will he discover something even better to be? Inspired by the Books Leonardo, The Terrible Monster and Sam, The Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in the Whole World by Mo Willems, Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster was commissioned by The Kennedy Center for Performing Arts with additional commissioning support from Utah Presents.

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show about a Terrible Monster runs from January 8-March 9, 2025 on CTC’s Cargill Stage. This show is best for younger audiences. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/Leonardo or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

The cast of Leonardo! A Wonderful Show about a Terrible Monster features Karly Gesine Bergmann (Sam, Puppeteer), Leah Casey (Kerry, Puppeteer), Lily Emerson (Narrator, Character Voices, Musician), Kevin Michael Wesson (Leonardo, Voice, and Puppeteer), and Lindsey Noel Whiting (Leonardo, Voice, and Puppeteer).

In addition to Mo Willems, Sarah Fornace, Drew Dir, Ben Kauffman, and Kyle Vegter, the creative team and production staff for Leonardo! A Wonderful Show about a Terrible Monster includes Liz Breit (Hand & Rod Puppet Design), Mieka Van der Ploeg (Costume & Wig Design), Trey Brazeal with Nick Chamernik (Lighting Design), Megan Alrutz (Dramaturg), and Maydi Díaz (Stage Manager, Live Video, Sound and Light Cueing).

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography

