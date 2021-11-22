Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ELF THE MUSICAL, JR. At Stages Theatre Company

Through his heart-felt determination to win over his new family, Buddy shows us all the true meaning of Christmas.

Nov. 22, 2021  

Buddy the Elf is back at Stages this holiday season in his quest to find his true identity. After being raised as a would-be elf at the North Pole, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities causes him to embark on a journey to discover who he really is. Through his heart-felt determination to win over his new family, Buddy shows us all the true meaning of Christmas. This heartfelt and hilarious musical, based on the beloved holiday film from New Line Cinema, is filled with memorable music and lots of laughs for the whole family to enjoy.

The cast for ELF THE MUSICAL, JR features: Veronica Albee (Elf & Ensemble), Brenna Antonson (Darlene & Ensemble), Will Buckler (Michael Hobbs), Claire Chapman (Shawanda Elf & Ensemble), Shana Eisenberg (Emily Hobbs), Nina Galindez (Elf & Ensemble), Riley Gamades (Chadwick & Ensemble), Maya Eva Haugen (Elf & Ensemble), Amilia Hinck (Elf & Ensemble), Sayer Keeley (Buddy ), Ella Kozak (Sarah & Ensemble), Jordan Kueng (Matthews & Ensemble), Arnie Morrill (Charlie Elf & Ensemble), Alanna Nyberg (Deb & Ensemble), Lilie Rankin (Greenway & Ensemble), Roy Richardson Jr. (Macy's Manager & Ensemble), Evelyn Ring (Saleswoman & Ensemble), Bruce Rowan (Santa ), Luke Rowan (Elf & Ensemble), Arianna Sanford (Sam & Ensemble), Olivia Shelton (Fake Santa's Helper & Ensemble), Audrey Taylor (Charlotte & Ensemble), Brent Teclaw (Walter Hobbs), Haeman Tona (Elf & Ensemble), Josie Turk (Jovie ), and Alex Weiner (Fake Santa & Ensemble)

Photo Credit: Fischeye Films.

The Company of ELF

Bruce Rowan and Sayer Keeley

Sayer Keeley & the cast of Stages Theatre Company''s Elf the Musical, Jr.

Bruce Rowan and Sayer Keeley

Bruce Rowan and Sayer Keeley

Sayer Keeley

Sayer Keeley

Stages Theatre Company''s Elf the Musical, Jr.

Will Buckler, Shana Eisenberg, Brent Teclaw and Sayer Keeley

Sayer Keeley and Josie Turk
Sayer Keeley, Josie Turk and the cast of Stages Theatre Company''s Elf the Musical, Jr.

Sayer Keeley

Shana Eisenberg, Sayer Keeley and Brent Teclaw

Sayer Keeley and Brent Teclaw

Sayer Keeley and Josie Turk

Sayer Keeley, Josie Turk and the cast of Stages Theatre Company''s Elf the Musical, Jr.

Sayer Keeley and Brent Teclaw

Josie Turk

Sayer Keeley and Josie Turk

Shana Eisenberg and Will Buckler

Brent Teclaw and Sayer Keeley

Sayer Keeley & the cast of Stages Theatre Company''s Elf the Musical, Jr.

Bruce Rowan and Sayer Keeley

Sayer Keeley & the cast of Stages Theatre Company''s Elf the Musical, Jr.

Sayer Keeley & the cast of Stages Theatre Company''s Elf the Musical, Jr.

Stages Theatre Company''s Elf the Musical, Jr.


