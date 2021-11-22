Photos: First Look at ELF THE MUSICAL, JR. At Stages Theatre Company

Buddy the Elf is back at Stages this holiday season in his quest to find his true identity. After being raised as a would-be elf at the North Pole, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities causes him to embark on a journey to discover who he really is. Through his heart-felt determination to win over his new family, Buddy shows us all the true meaning of Christmas. This heartfelt and hilarious musical, based on the beloved holiday film from New Line Cinema, is filled with memorable music and lots of laughs for the whole family to enjoy.

The cast for ELF THE MUSICAL, JR features: Veronica Albee (Elf & Ensemble), Brenna Antonson (Darlene & Ensemble), Will Buckler (Michael Hobbs), Claire Chapman (Shawanda Elf & Ensemble), Shana Eisenberg (Emily Hobbs), Nina Galindez (Elf & Ensemble), Riley Gamades (Chadwick & Ensemble), Maya Eva Haugen (Elf & Ensemble), Amilia Hinck (Elf & Ensemble), Sayer Keeley (Buddy ), Ella Kozak (Sarah & Ensemble), Jordan Kueng (Matthews & Ensemble), Arnie Morrill (Charlie Elf & Ensemble), Alanna Nyberg (Deb & Ensemble), Lilie Rankin (Greenway & Ensemble), Roy Richardson Jr. (Macy's Manager & Ensemble), Evelyn Ring (Saleswoman & Ensemble), Bruce Rowan (Santa ), Luke Rowan (Elf & Ensemble), Arianna Sanford (Sam & Ensemble), Olivia Shelton (Fake Santa's Helper & Ensemble), Audrey Taylor (Charlotte & Ensemble), Brent Teclaw (Walter Hobbs), Haeman Tona (Elf & Ensemble), Josie Turk (Jovie ), and Alex Weiner (Fake Santa & Ensemble)