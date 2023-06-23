Photos: Disney's DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre Company

Stages Theatre Company will present the lavishly wicked Disney’s Descendants: The Musical. See photos from the production.

Already the hottest ticket in town, it’s “A Rotten to the Core” clash between good and evil! A chance at redemption sends the trouble-making offspring of Disney’s evil villains to school with the children of their sworn enemies. Do they carry on their parents’ wicked ways, or do they learn to be good? The generational match-up features beloved characters and hit songs from the popular Disney Channel films.

Disney's Descendants: The Musicall is recommended for families of all ages and backgrounds. The young people in the audience will love the live adaptation of their favorite movies, and the adults will enjoy a sense of nostalgia seeing the Disney characters they grew up with as children. You do not want to miss the toe-tapping, show-stopping music matched with jaw-dropping hip-hop choreography. Stages Theatre Company is thrilled to announce the revival of receiving lines at the end of the performance! Audience members can meet cast members in costume and receive autographs following each performance.

“One of the lessons learned in Descendants is that no one is born evil. It is about choosing to love and ending the cycle of hate, even if it means encouraging growth outside of the revenge-filled goals of their parents. Descendants is a fun musical with creative characters and rocking music and dance, but at its “rotten to the core” message, it is about becoming a person that puts good out into the world without looking back or waiting to get something out of it in return. It is about thinking beyond yourself, and looking at what you do, and how it affects others.”

Meet the cast of Disney's Descendants: The Musical at Stages Theatre Company! Brody Breen (Doug), Rose Calabria (Auradonian & Ensemble), Fayrah Culbertson (Fairy Godmother), Shana Eisenberg (Maleficent), Akoya Foster (Cruella), Silas Good (Auradonian & Ensemble), Ronan Guevara (Coach & Ensemble), Aniya Hollie (Evie), Indra Khariwala (u/s Mal & Director Shadow) Shelby Keeley (Snow White & Ensemble), Ella Kozak (Grimhilde), Caidance Kue (Royal Page & Ensemble), Carter Kue (Jay), Jordan Kueng (choreography assistant, u/s Ben & Carlos) Jasmine Lee (Audrey), Takell Lee (Smitten Kid, Auradonian, Ensemble), Vivian Nielsen (Royal Jester, Ensemble, u/s Jay), Mars Niemi (King Beast), Phoenix Olson (Maurice), Charlie Rush-Reese (Jafar), Stella Schlegelmilch (Royal Guard, Ensemble, u/s Evie), Jon Schumacher (Chad), Daija Scott (Carlos), Savannah Switzer (Queen Belle), Layla Traufler (Jane), Hogan Vaupel (Ben), Naomi Vega (Mal).

Meet the crew of Disney's Descendants: The Musical at Stages Theatre Company! Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director & Director), Emily Sullivan (Stage Manager), Sarah Hohenstein Burk (Music Director), Raine Brick (FJE Mentee – Costumes), Ozzy Coyer (FJA Mentee – Directing), Jim Hibbeler (Props Designer), Joe Johnson (Set Designer), Gretchen Katt (Technical Director), Christa Ludwig (Costume Designer), Laura Mahler (Choreographer), Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), Alan Pagel (Sound), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager).

Performances run from June 16 – July 30,, 2023 in the Mainstage Theatre in the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adults $16, Child $14, Senior $14. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ is as follows: $8 per ticket for school performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at 952-979-1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.



The cast of Disney''s Descendants: The Musical at Stages Theatre Company

