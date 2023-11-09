Photos: Children's Theatre Company Presents DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Children’s Theatre Company has released production photos for the hotly-anticipated return engagement of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, which will run from November 7, 2023-January 7, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

Opening night is Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will once again be directed by CTC’s Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius with choreography by Linda Talcott Lee. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss.

A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. Enough! In this beloved holiday favorite, filled with music and Seussian rhymes, he plots the greatest heist imaginable—stealing the very thing they love the most! Until, that is, the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the old green guy’s heart.



Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! runs November 7, 2023, through January 7, 2024, in the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for all ages. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/grinch or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.