Photo Flash: Stages Theatre Company Presents THE MOST MAGNIFICENT THING

Apr. 16, 2019  

THE MOST MAGNIFICENT THING at Stages Theatre Company
APRIL 12 - MAY 12, 2019
http://bit.ly/stcmostmagnificent

Based on the book written and illustrated by Ashley Spires.
Script by Cristina Pippa
Music and Lyrics by Michael Gruber
Directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson

The design process comes alive on our main stage this spring! A young girl has a wonderful idea. "She is going to make the most MAGNIFICENT thing! She knows just how it will look. She knows just how it will work. All she has to do is make it, and she makes things all the time. Easy-peasy!" But as the girl tries and fails, repeatedly, she finds invention is anything but easy. Working through her anger and frustration she "smoothes and wrenches and fiddles," and she "twists and tweaks and fastens," until she manages to get it just right. Our world premiere musical adaptation shows that it's okay to make mistakes as we create, tinker and achieve.

Photo Credit: Fischeye Films

