Photo Flash: Guthrie Theater's Production of NOURA

The Guthrie Theater presents the regional premiere of Noura (January 11 February 16, 2020) by Heather Raffo. A story of identity and belonging, Noura had its world premiere at Shakespeare Theatre Company in February 2018 and subsequently played at Playwrights Horizons.

It's Christmas Eve in New York City, and Noura a newly minted U.S. citizen is preparing to host an Iraqi meal and growing more homesick by the minute. Her husband and son have fully embraced their American names and identities, but Noura feels restless and displaced. Even so, she eagerly welcomes her dinner guests, who come bearing gifts and a big surprise that sends everyone spinning. Inspired by Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, this brilliant new play is a poignant exploration of motherhood, marriage and identity in modern America.





