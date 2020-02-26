Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsal's for Theater Latté Da's LA BOHÈME

Theater Latté Da's LA BOHÈME will play MAR 11 - APR 26, 2020 at the Ritz Theater. This passionate, timeless, and indelible story of love among young artists in Paris, can stake its claim as the world's most popular opera. Theater Latté Da brings Peter Rothstein's innovative, award-winning staging to the intimate Ritz Theater. Lyrical and touchingly beautiful, La Bohème is the definitive depiction of the joys and sorrows of love and loss, and a celebration of art in the face of adversity. Sung in Italian with English surtitles.

See rehearsal photos below!

The cast features Siena Forest and Corissa Bussian as Mimi, Darrius Morton and James Plante as Rodolfo, Bergen Baker and Katherine Henly as Musetta, Tony Potts and Christian Thurston as Marcello, Justin Spenner as Schaunard, Bradley Greenwald as Benoît. Featuring Amy Wolf, Anna Hashizume, Phillip Takemura, Noah Sharback and Morrow Piper.

Music by Giacomo Puccini

Libretto by Luigi Illica and Guiseppe Giacosa

New orchestration byJoseph Schlefke

Directed by Peter Rothstein

Music Direction by Eric McEnaney

Tickets start at $33 and are on sale now!

https://theaterlatteda.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

Photo Credit: Joseph Scheller





