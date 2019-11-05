Photo Flash: Children's Theatre Company Presents CINDERELLA

Children's Theatre Company is bringing back the magical, fantastical, and all-too-hilarious Cinderella, directed by Peter C. Brosius. Originally created by CTC, this panto style musical mixes together the heart-warming story of Cinderella (played by new Acting Company member Rajané Katurah) and a Victorian Christmas party with lavish period costumes, grandiose sets and holiday carols, with pop culture references, shameless physical comedy, audience participation, and gut-busting gags.

Freshly updated with new pop songs, you'll jeer at the deliciously dysfunctional stepmother (played by CTC Company Member Autumn Ness) and stepsisters (played by Ashawnti Sakina Ford and Kimberly Richardson) as much as you'll cheer for Cinderella in her quest to attend the magnificent ball that will change her world. CTC has produced this show 15 times and each time has been an almost completely different show! Full cast list below including bios.

"Cinderella is a character who shows us that we are all more than we seem," states CTC Artistic Director and Cinderella Director, Peter C. Brosius. "The Victorian holiday party, the shameless comedy, and songs will be heightened and explored anew and of course, will dazzle with the lavish ballroom scenes that are full of spectacle and wonder for all ages. If you have seen it before, there will be a lot of new surprises - get ready!"

You're invited to a beautiful Victorian Holiday party-but be prepared to check your coat, and all sense of tradition, at the door. You have NO IDEA WHAT YOU'RE IN FOR HERE! Join us for this high-spectacle,

glamorously shameless comedy where anything can happen. We're really not supposed to say, but there may be... A kiss cam? Cake? T-shirt cannons? Jokes ripped straight from the headlines? Absolutely yes! With a track list filled with modern pop hits, and an updated script that spins stunning elegance into madcap,

sidesplitting comedy at high speed, this is one party you won't want to miss! This production is proudly sponsored by Target.





