New 2022 Dates Announced for JERSEY BOYS at the Orpheum Theatre

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that due to the continued effects of COVID on the touring Broadway industry, Jersey Boys will be moved to Feb. 3-5, 2022. Jersey Boys was originally scheduled to run Jan. 4-9, 2022. Tickets were only available for purchase as an add-on to season subscription packages and were not yet on sale to the general public. Season subscribers will be contacted with an explanation of their options which may include rescheduling, crediting toward a future event, donating the value of their tickets or receiving a refund.

Disney's Frozen will kick off the 2021-2022 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season this October. Tickets are on sale now at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Organizers at Hennepin Theatre Trust have been tirelessly working on a reopening plan in accordance with public health guidelines. As the Trust has previously stated, relaunching tours requires months of production work and local compliance coordination to welcome back audiences safely and responsibly. As restrictions are lessening, the Trust continues to work with touring shows to best coordinate show schedules and venue availability.

If there are additional changes to the Broadway season, ticket holders will be updated through their point of purchase and on the Trust's website. The Trust assures ticket holders the value of their ticket is safe in the event of any changes. Ticket holders will have the option of a credit, refund or the ability to donate the value of their tickets to Hennepin Theatre Trust. Individual show ticket sales will be announced at later dates.

All pricing, ordering and scheduling information is available at HennepinTheatreTrust.org/Broadway.