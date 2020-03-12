Mixed Blood Theatre Will Conclude INTERSTATE on March 22 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Mixed Blood Theatre will end its run of Interstate on March 22, 2020, one week earlier than initially planned in response to concerns over COVID-19. Interstate, the Queer Asian-American pop-rock musical about two trans people at different stages of their journeys, navigating love, family, masculinity, and finding community in the era of social media, was originally scheduled to run March 6, 2020 - March 29, 2020. All scheduled performances will continue between now and March 22, 2020. The Zealous Hellions event featuring Taylor Mac on March 17 has also been cancelled due to Taylor Mac suspending travel. The event will likely be rescheduled when health concerns subside.

Mixed Blood Theatre has been closely monitoring the CDC and local government's recommendations regarding COVID-19. While there has been no government mandated cancellation of theatre performances thus far, Mixed Blood has decided as concerned citizens of Minnesota, invested members of the Twin Cities theater community and as compassionate human beings, that shortening the run is in the best interest of Mixed Blood's actors and community. Much of the Interstate company, playwrights, musicians, actors, designers and director reside from around the country and Mixed Blood wants to ensure that those members are able to return to their communities.

Mixed Blood will add a 2:00 PM matinee of Interstate on Saturday, March 21. Livestreaming the production is also an option that is being explored. If you currently have tickets that you would like to reschedule or refund, please contact Tim Komatsu, Audience Engagement Manager, at tim@mixedblood.com or 612-338-0937. Additionally, we are happy to convert the guaranteed admission cost to a gift card, or put it towards a membership.

Currently, there is no overt threat of COVID-19 to Mixed Blood Theatre. To the knowledge of Mixed Blood Theatre, no one who has participated in the production or attended a performance has been exposed to COVID-19. Extra precautions like extensive cleaning and disinfecting protocols are in place. Mixed Blood will remain vigilant and is prepared to make decisions in response to changing conditions.







Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You